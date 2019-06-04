N.C. State’s Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford High School) goes to the Miami Marlins in Round Four of today’s MLB Draft
Congrats to Evan Edwards(Southern Guilford High School), now going to the Miami Marlins, after being selected in Round Four of today’s Major League Baseball Draft….
**********Evan Edwards, N.C. State first baseman, Round 4/Pick 111 overall/6’0/200 lbs./Approximate Pick Value, from MLB.com: $522.60k…..**********
J.D. Springer said,
Too bad the Marlins are such jerks or the Hoppers would still be affiliated with them and he would be coming through Gso on his journey up the ladder in the minors.
