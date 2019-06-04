NCAA Super Regional Baseball Games will begin this Friday with three teams from the state of North Carolina in the mix:UNC, Duke and ECU going for the Title

Three teams from North Carolina are going balling, and most will begin battle on Friday, in hopes of reaching the NCAA College Baseball World Series….

From the Tar Heel state we have, the North Carolina Tar Heels and they will be hosting the Auburn Tigers…UNC vs. Auburn gets going on Saturday at Noon, in Chapel Hill….

The Duke Blue Devils are traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, where they will be facing the Vanderbilt Commodores, with the Devils first game going on, on Friday, at 6pm….

East Carolina will take their “Pirate Baseball Nation” to Louisville, Kentucky, where ECU will meet the Louisville Cardinals, from the Atlantic Coast Conference….ECU-Louisville Game One is Friday afternoon, at high Noon….

UNC, Duke and ECU, and let’s see how the Best-of-Three Series goes for these three Tar Heel state teams……

**********NCAA Super Regional Round**********

Best-of-three series at campus sites

Friday, June 7

Game 1: (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville, Noon

Game 1: (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech, 3pm

Game 1: Duke at (2) Vanderbilt, 6pm

Game 1: Michigan at (1) UCLA, 9pm

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: (12) Ole Miss at (5) Arkansas, Noon

Game 1: Auburn at (14) North Carolina, Noon

Game 1: Florida State at (13) LSU, 3pm

Game 1: (11) Stanford at (6) Mississippi State 3pm

Game 2: (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville 3pm

Game 2: (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech 6pm

Game 2: Duke at (2) Vanderbilt 9pm

Game 2: Michigan at (1) UCLA 9pm

Sunday, June 9

Game 3 (if nec.): (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville Noon

Game 2: (12) Ole Miss at (5) Arkansas 3pm

Game 2: Auburn at (14) North Carolina TBA

Game 3 (if nec.): Duke at (2) Vanderbilt 3pm

Game 2: Florida State at (13) LSU 6pm

Game 3 (if nec.): (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech 6pm

Game 2: (11) Stanford at (6) Mississippi State 9pm

Game 3 (if nec.): Michigan at (1) UCLA 9pm

Monday, June 10

Game 3 (if nec.): Auburn at (14) North Carolina 1pm

Game 3 (if nec.): (12) Ole Miss at (5) Arkansas 4pm

Game 3 (if nec.): (11) Stanford at (6) Mississippi State 7pm

Game 3 (if nec.): Florida State at (13) LSU 8:30pm