North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown undergoes Knee Surgery:Surgery is a success and work done by one of Brown’s former players, Dr. Michael Bolognesi

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina head football coach Mack Brown underwent successful knee replacement surgery on Monday. The procedure on his right knee was performed by Dr. Michael Bolognesi at Duke University Hospital. Bolognesi played football for UNC under Coach Brown from 1989-93.

“The surgery went really well with no issues or complications and he’ll begin a standard rehabilitation program in Chapel Hill immediately,” said Bolognesi. “We don’t expect there to be any need to alter his summer schedule as it relates to team and football operations.”

The procedure was conducted in the morning and doctors had the Hall of Famer walking later in the day. He was discharged from the hospital and sent home on Monday afternoon. Brown is expected to be back at work today.

“First off, how cool is it that one of our former players replaced my knee yesterday,” Brown stated. “We talk about building young men so they can be productive husbands, fathers and citizens. Carolina produces a lot of special people and I’m happy we were able to play a small part in Mike’s development because we counted on him and he, along with the rest of the surgical and anesthetic team, did a tremendous job.

“We had been planning to have this procedure done in February, but after accepting the job here at Carolina that obviously wasn’t going to be possible. We did want to get it taken care of and this window on the calendar made the most sense. I don’t expect this to slow me down at all.”