The Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard for Monday(6/3/19):SAL, APBL, CPL, CL, NCAA Baseball with Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash, Pirates and Shorebirds
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Charleston RiverDogs 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3
WP:Jhony Brito(3-0)/LP:John O’Reilly(0-1)
Hoppers(37-19)/’Dogs(31-26)
Dogs' Line: 4-5-2 Hoppers' Line:3-5-0
TOG-2:47/Attendance 4,593 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro
Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Kannapolis Intimidators 3
Delmarva(43-13)
Delmarva now sits 6 games ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in the First Place Race, for the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division First Half title…
Atlantic Professional Baseball League:
High Point Rockers 3, York Revolution 2
Rockers(22-15)/Revolution(12-25)
TOG-3:02/Attendance 1,496 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point
Coastal Plain League:
Martinsville Mustangs 9, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2
TOG-1:57
Martinsville Mustangs 5, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2
TOG-2:04/Attendance 635 at Hooker Field in Matinsville, Va.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 4, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2
Dash(32-25)/Woodpeckers(25-32)
TOG-2:44/Attendance 2,370 at SEGRA Stadium, in Fayetteville
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
NCAA College Baseball Regionals:
East Carolina 10, Campbell 3
East Carolina 12, Campbell 3
East Carolina moves on to the NCAA Super Regionals
Louisville 4, Illinois State 3
Louisville moves on the the NCAA Super Regionals….
