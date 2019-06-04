The Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard for Monday(6/3/19):SAL, APBL, CPL, CL, NCAA Baseball with Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash, Pirates and Shorebirds

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Charleston RiverDogs 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

WP:Jhony Brito(3-0)/LP:John O’Reilly(0-1)

Hoppers(37-19)/’Dogs(31-26)

Dogs' Line: 4-5-2 Hoppers' Line:3-5-0

TOG-2:47/Attendance 4,593 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro

Delmarva Shorebirds 5, Kannapolis Intimidators 3

Delmarva(43-13)

Delmarva now sits 6 games ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in the First Place Race, for the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division First Half title…

Atlantic Professional Baseball League:

High Point Rockers 3, York Revolution 2

Rockers(22-15)/Revolution(12-25)

TOG-3:02/Attendance 1,496 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point

Coastal Plain League:

Martinsville Mustangs 9, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2

TOG-1:57

Martinsville Mustangs 5, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 2

TOG-2:04/Attendance 635 at Hooker Field in Matinsville, Va.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 4, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2

Dash(32-25)/Woodpeckers(25-32)

TOG-2:44/Attendance 2,370 at SEGRA Stadium, in Fayetteville

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

NCAA College Baseball Regionals:

East Carolina 10, Campbell 3

East Carolina 12, Campbell 3

East Carolina moves on to the NCAA Super Regionals

Louisville 4, Illinois State 3

Louisville moves on the the NCAA Super Regionals….