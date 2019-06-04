The Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/4/19) with Hoppers, Rockers, HiToms, Dash, Copperheads, Mitch Atkins(Northeast Guilford HS) returns to the Triad, Enad Haddad now coaching for Asheboro Copperheads and Greensboro College

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 8, Charleston RiverDogs 1

WP:Steven Jennings(4-5)/LP:Daniel Bies(2-2)

Hoppers(38-19)/’Dogs(31-27)

Hoppers' Line:8-12-1 Dogs' Line: 1- 5-0

Hoppers Jack Herman goes 2-4/HR/4 RBI…Pat Dorrian 2-4/Double/2 Runs…Michael Gretler 2-3/BB/RBI/2 Runs…LoLo Sanchez 2-4/Double/HBP/Run…Ji-Hwan Bae 2-4/BB/Run/RBI/SB…Fabricio Macias 2-5/RBI…

GSO winning pitcher:Steven Jennings goes 6 Innings/1 Run/3 Hits/2 BB’s/2 K’s/HBP

TOG-2:38/Attendance 3,009 at First National Bank Field, in Greensboro, N.C.

Kannapolis Intimidators 9, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

DEL(43-14)

**********Greensboro Grasshoppers now just 5 games back of the Delmarva Shorebirds, in the First Half chase, for First Place, in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division, with 13 games left in the First Half…**********

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 10, York Revolution 2

Rockers(23-15)/Revolution(12-26)

TOG-2:40/Attendance 1.972 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.

Starting Pitcher for York Revolution was Mitch Atkins, from Northeast Guilford High School…Mitch was able to pitch 6 Innings and he gave up 2 Runs, on 2 Hits, with 2 BB’s/5 K’s….Mitch Atkins with a No-Decision, but the 33 year-old, RHP from Browns Summit is still going and throwing in professional baseball, after previous stints with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets organizations…….

+++++Atkins played high school baseball at Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville, NC. He originally committed to Elon University, but was drafted by the Cubs in the seventh round of the 2004 MLB Draft, 216th overall.+++++

(Great job Mitch Atkins, still with the desire to retire, the next batter he faces.)

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms….OFF

Asheboro Copperheads 6, Forest City Owls 4

Asheboro Copperheads(4-0)

++++++++++Enad Haddad, formerly with the Winston-Salem State Rams(assistant coach) and Greensboro Reds(head coach) now on board, as an assistant coach this Summer for the Asheboro Copperheads….Enad Haddad now also on board for the Greensboro College Pride baseball team, as the Pride’s recruiting coordinator and assistant baseball coach, for Frank Maldonado and the Greensboro College Pride…++++++++++

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash 7, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5

WS Dash(33-24)/Woodpeckers(25-33)

TOG-3:49/Attendance 2,835 at SEGRA Field, in Fayetteville, N.C.

American Legion Baseball:

Early Lead For Davidson County Post 8 Seals Fate For Eastern Randolph Post 81

Post 8 Davidson County 7, Post 81 Eastern Randolph 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ER81 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 5 3 DC8 2 0 0 2 0 3 X 7 10 2