Brewers Pick Elon Baseball’s Devanney in 15th Round

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball’s Cam Devanney didn’t have to wait long to be taken on Day Three of the 2019 MLB Draft as the shortstop went to the Milwaukee Brewers with the 463rd pick in the 15th round.

He is now the fourth Phoenix to be taken in the draft along with George Kirby, Kyle Brnovich, and Ty Adcock.

The Amherst, N.H. native led Elon this season with a .335 batting average and 48 runs scored. He started all 57 games for the maroon and gold and added 10 long balls, 17 doubles, three triples, and 52 RBIs. He was selected to the All-CAA Second Team, the CAA All-Tournament Team, and was the league’s Co-Player of the Week on April 22. At the CAA Championship, Devanney had a big game against Northeastern as he drove in three runs, belted a two-run home run, and added a pair of doubles to help lead the Phoenix to an 8-6 win over the fourth-seeded Huskies. In the title game versus UNCW, he scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

“Today is super special because it’s a testament to the hard work my teammates and I have put in to be in this position,” said Devanney. “My time at Elon allowed me to grow both as an individual and as a baseball player, and I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am today without the experiences and relationships I’ve built there. I am grateful for the coaching staf at Elon, to include former coach Kevin Clements, who believed in me from day one and worked tirelessly to allow me to reach my full potential. I’m also thankful for guys like Scott Patterson and Scott Prunier who have been working with me during and prior to my Elon career to help me be the best I can be. Finally, I am grateful for my family and friends who have provided endless opportunities and support through all of the ups and downs.”