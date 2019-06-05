Elon Football Ranks Among Athlon Sports, HERO Sports Preseason Polls

ELON, N.C. – With the first preseason FCS football polls announced Tuesday, June 4, Elon University checks in at No. 12 in the HERO Sports poll and No. 21 in the Athlon Sports poll.

HERO Sports Poll | Athlon Sports Poll

The recognitions mark the second-straight year Elon has been among the nation’s Top 25 in both polls, checking in at No. 10 in the Athlon poll and No. 11 in the HERO Sports poll a year ago.

In the HERO Sports poll, Elon is one of four CAA teams in the Top 25, all of which are ranked among the Top 12. James Madison checks in atop the list at No. 1 with defending CAA regular-season champion Maine sitting No. 4. Towson, led by 2018 CAA Offensive Player of the Year Tom Flacco, rounds out the Top 10 at No. 10 and Elon caps the CAA’s list at No. 12. In the Athlon sports poll, five teams are ranked with JMU at No. 2, Maine at No. 6, Towson at No. 11, Elon at No. 21 and Delaware at No. 24.

Throughout the 2019 season, Elon will battle all four of the CAA’s nationally-ranked teams with home matchups against JMU on Sept. 28, Delaware on Oct. 12 and Maine on Nov. 9 before visiting Towson to close the regular season on Nov. 23. Elon will also open its season against the two No. 25 teams in the nation with its season-opening opponent, North Carolina A&T, the last team listed in the Athlon poll and the home-opening opponent, The Citadel, at No. 25 in the HERO Sports poll.

Led by first-year head coach Tony Trisciani, the 2019 squad is hunting for its third-straight playoff appearance after reaching back-to-back FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history in 2017 and 2018. Over the course of the last two seasons, Elon has defeated six nationally-ranked teams, including the program’s first-ever victory over a top-five foe when it beat No. 2 James Madison on the road on Oct. 6.

Season tickets for the 2019 campaign are on sale now though the Elon Ticket Office. To purchase tickets, order online by clicking here or contact the Ticket Office at 336-278-6750. Fans can also purchase season tickets in person by stopping by the Elon Ticket Office, which is located at Gate A of Schar Center. Season parking passes for the 2019 campaign will be on sale to Phoenix Club members at the Maroon & Gold ($250) giving level and above at a later date.