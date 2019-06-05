Elon Volleyball’s Livingston Signs Professional Contract in France

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Molly Livingston, former High Point University volleyball player, signed with Les Louves Volleyball, a professional volleyball team in Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges, France, Tuesday, June 4.

“I chose to play with the Louves in France this season because it is a team where there is still a margin of progression with a competitive atmosphere,” Livingston said. “I visited France last year and I fell in love with the culture of the country so this seemed to me to be a perfect opportunity.”

Livingston graduated from HPU in 2019 as the all-time leader in program history in block assists (323), total blocks (390), blocks per set (0.92) and attack percentage (.351). She is second in career-solo blocks at 67 and tenth in kills at 1,083.

The Sun Prairie, Wis., native was named 2018 Big South Player of the Year and the 2018 Big South Championship Most Valuable Player. She earned AVCA All-Southeast Honorable Mention in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Livingston was named All-Big South First Team in 2018, 2017 and 2016, while earning second team honors in 2015.

“It is so cool to be able to see one of your players continue their career past college,” HPU head coach Ryan Meek said. “We’re so proud and excited for Molly for this opportunity. She has meant so much to our program over the past four years and we cannot wait to continue to follow her in France! It means a great deal to our program to send someone to play professionally and we can’t wait to see her succeed there!”

Livingston will begin play with Les Louves in October.