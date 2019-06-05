HPU’s Millwee Selected By White Sox In 30th Round of MLB Draft

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Daniel Millwee of High Point University baseball becomes the 17th Panther in the Division I era to get selected in the MLB First-Year Draft on Wednesday, with the Chicago White Sox picking up the backstop in the 30th round with the 890th overall pick.

“We are very excited and proud for Daniel Millwee as he begins his professional baseball career,” said Head Coach Craig Cozart. “Daniel is the essence of a hard-working, determined athlete and today he got rewarded for the countless hours he spent refining his game.”

Millwee is the first former High Point player to be selected by the White Sox and joins five other Panther alums currently playing in the MLB or an associated minor league system. Transferring to HPU before the start of the 2018 season, the catcher has driven in 65 runs with 13 home runs and 22 doubles over his two years with the Panthers.

The Summerfield, N.C. native slashed .292/.399/.649 while making 101 appearances and 97 starts in Purple & White. Millwee earned First Team All-Conference recognition as a catcher during his junior year, earning back-to-back postseason honors with a Second Team All-Conference selection as a utility player in 2019.

“Coach [Jason] Laws and Coach [Rick] Marlin did a great job of helping Daniel develop during his time here at HPU, and he joins a talented group of former players in the professional ranks,” said Cozart. “It is great to see that HPU athletics provides high level athletes the resources needed to make dreams come true.”

Named to the Buster Posey Award Watch List earlier this year, Millwee was one of 10 Big South players to get selected in the 2019 MLB Draft, and was the first backstop in the conference to come off the board this past week.