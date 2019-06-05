Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) being heavily recruited by Coach Mack Brown and UNC Tar Heels/Payton Page(Dudley HS) gets offer from Florida State

Posted by Andy Durham on June 5, 2019 at 11:58 pm under College, High School | Be the First to Comment

This note coming in today from Twitter on Grimsley Whirlie defensive lineman and current freshman, Travis Shaw…..

#UNC Head Coach Mack Brown Sticks to Blue-Chip ’22 D-lineman Travis Shaw: https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/Article/UNC-

Head-Coach-Mack-Brown-Sticks-to-Blue-Chip-22-D-lineman-Travis-Shaw–132603732/ … (VIP) #tarheels @cheesy_Trav18 @grimsleyfb @warriordad4 @CoachGalloway7 @CoachMackBrown @billy_high

from Dudley Panthers’ defensive lineman Payton Page, on Twitter:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @DBoyzFootball @FSUFootball @NoleSports @Noles247 @JoeSireraNR

On some lists Payton Page listed as #1 defensive lineman in North Carolina and #3 defensive lineman in the nation, for high school football……

Tags: , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top