Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) being heavily recruited by Coach Mack Brown and UNC Tar Heels/Payton Page(Dudley HS) gets offer from Florida State
This note coming in today from Twitter on Grimsley Whirlie defensive lineman and current freshman, Travis Shaw…..
#UNC Head Coach Mack Brown Sticks to Blue-Chip ’22 D-lineman Travis Shaw: https://247sports.com/college/north-carolina/Article/UNC-
Head-Coach-Mack-Brown-Sticks-to-Blue-Chip-22-D-lineman-Travis-Shaw–132603732/ … (VIP) #tarheels @cheesy_Trav18 @grimsleyfb @warriordad4 @CoachGalloway7 @CoachMackBrown @billy_high
from Dudley Panthers’ defensive lineman Payton Page, on Twitter:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University @DBoyzFootball @FSUFootball @NoleSports @Noles247 @JoeSireraNR
On some lists Payton Page listed as #1 defensive lineman in North Carolina and #3 defensive lineman in the nation, for high school football……
