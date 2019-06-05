Wednesday Baseball Scoreboard where GSO Hoppers were doomed by Two ‘Dog homers, spoiling stellar effort from GSO pitcher Osvaldo Bido/Josh Tobias(Southeast Guilford HS) report with Triple A Pawtucket Red Sox

South Atlantic League Baseball already in the book from Wednesday afternoon:

Charleston RiverDogs 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

WP:Wellington Diaz(3-1)/LP:Braeden Ogle(1-1)

Hoppers(38-20)/’Dogs(32-27)

Dogs' Line: 2-4-0 Hoppers' Line:1-5-0

Solo Home Run for the RiverDogs’ Mickey Gasper(4) in the 7th Inning and a Solo HR by the Dogs’ Canaan Smith(5), in the top of the ninth inning, which proved to be the Game-Winner….Both HR’s coming off of the Grasshoppers Braeden Ogle, and the loss by Greensboro spoiled a stellar pitching effort by the Hoppers starter, Osvaldo Bido, who went six innings, giving up 0 Runs, on just one Charleston hit, while Bido walked one RiverDog batter, Bido racked up ten(10) big strikeouts, to keep the Charleston RiverDogs under control and at bay, all afternoon long….Quite a show by Bido today and he had his stuff working, and the ‘Dogs really couldn’t touch Bido on this Wednesday…

The long balls by Gasper and Smith were crushing blows, and for Smith it was his second homer of the Three-Game Series with Greensboro, with Smith having smacked a three-run shot to right field, in the ‘Dogs 4-3 victory at First National Bank Field, back on Monday night….

For the Three-Game Series with Charleston, the RiverDogs take the series, Two-games-to-One, and for the Seven-Game homestand, the Greensboro Grasshoppers close it out today, (4-3) overall…..

Another thorn in the Hoppers side, is the fact that this puts the Greenboro bunch another half-game back of Delmarva, and the Hoppers trail the Delmarva Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division by 5 1/2 games, now with just 12 games left for the Hoppers in the First Half….Delmarva is at Kannapolis for a 7pm game tonight, with the Shorebirds facing the Kannapolis Intimidators….

For the Hoppers’ Wednesday offense, Connor Kaiser paced the Grasshoppers with two hits, and he scored the game’s only run for Greensboro….Kaiser came in to score on an RBI by Pat Dorrian….The Hoppers’ lone run came early in the ball game, with Kaiser scoring on the Dorrian RBI, way back in the second inning…

The 1-0 lead for GSO held up until the seventh inning, when Gasper connected for Charleston and his homer made it a 1-1 contest, and then Canaan Smith made it a RiverDog rally, when he cleared the yard in the top of the ninth inning, and in the end, that was the difference-maker that led to the Charleston RiverDogs’ victory…

Still hate the end result, after the fine effort turned in by GSO starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido, but he can possibly use today’s outing to keep the rest of his season, and especially the rest of the First Half, on course…..

This fella played for the Southeast Guilford Falcons, the Florida Gators, the Wilmington Crosscutters, the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Clearwater Threshers, the Salem Red Sox, the Portland Sea Dogs, and now his has taken his spot again, on the roster for the Pawtucket Red Sox….

And that would be former Southeast Guilford High School Falcon, Josh Tobias…He has played third base, second base, first base and has been the DH this season, while splitting time with the Portland Sea Dogs, and the Pawtucket Red Sox…Portland, Maine Double A, and Pawtucket, Rhode Island Triple A, for the Boston Red Sox….

Josh Tobias 2-4, with a Triple, one run scored and one RBI, on Tuesday night in the Pawtucket Red Sox’ 7-5 win, over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs….

Tobias currently riding the Triple A wave, and with Pawtucket this season Josh has played in 19 games, batting .262, with one home run and 4 RBI, plus he has a Triple, a Double and six runs scored…

Josh Tobias on the Double A level this season with the Portland Sea Dogs, working in 22 games, batting .320, with 2 HR’s and 11 RBI….Josh has 7 Doubles and scored 11 runs for Portland….

JT, just one step away from the MLB and you never know, if someone up above him at the Red Sox’ MLB level goes down, or the BoSox need to make a roster move, maybe Josh Tobias will get to make his move to major leagues….You just never know, but it is the stuff, “dreams are made of”……

