Elon MSOC’s Lovitz Joins USMNT for 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup

ELON, N.C. – Former Elon University men’s soccer standout Daniel Lovitz ’13 was selected to the U.S. Men’s National Team final 23-man roster for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, as announced by USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter on Thursday, June 6.

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup will run from June 15 to July 7, in the United States, Jamaica and Costa Rica. The 16-team tournament marks the first official competition for the national team in the 2022 World Cup cycle.

Lovitz, currently a member of Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Montreal Impact, has appeared in three games with the USMNT prior to last night’s friendly versus Jamaica in Washington D.C. at Audi Field. The Wyndmoor, Pa., native has started two contests with the national team, making his international debut on January 27, in a friendly against Panama. He also faced Costa Rica on February 2, and Chile on March 26.

The USMNT heads to Cincinnati for a tournament tune-up against Venezuela on Sunday, June 9 at Nippert Stadium at 7 p.m. In the group stage, the United States will face Guyana on June 18, at Allianz Field, in St. Paul, Minn., before taking on Trinidad and Tobago on June 22, at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland. The final group stage match comes against Panama on June 26, at Children’s Mercy Park, in Kansas City.