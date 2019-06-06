HiToms Baseball this Weekend at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville
High Point-Thomasville HiToms Baseball, this weekend at Historic Finch Field, in Thomasville……
Join us for a fun-filled weekend in the ballpark!
Friday, June 7th at 6:00, the HiToms are hosting the Asheboro Copperheads for a doubleheader and the RESCHEDULED Sheetz Scout Night!
Saturday, June 8th at 6:00, the Wilson Tobs come to town for Denny’s Little League Night and the Davidson County Salvation Army Night!
Sunday, June 9th at 5:00, the HiToms host the Charlotte Crushers for our third annual Pet In The Park Sunday sponsored by Thomasville Vet!
Go www.hitoms.com to get more information…..
