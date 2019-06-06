It’s been a tough ride for Brandon Lamberth, but 6’6 local basketball player headed to King University, in Tennessee

It’s been a long and many times tough ride for local basketball player Brandon Lamberth…Over the years Brandon played basketball for Vandalia Christian School, Northeast Guilford HS, Dudley HS, and his final high school stop was Southwest Guilford HS…

Brandon Lamberth graduated from Southwest Guilford, and played college basketball for one season at Guilford College, and then we were not sure where he landed next…

But he ended up at Brunswick Community College, playing for Coach Walter Shaw and after his time at BCC, Brandon Lamberth has now earned a scholarship to attend and play basketball at King University, in Tennessee…

Here is the word from Twitter from his BCC coach, Walter Shaw……

Walter Shaw

@BCCHoopsCoach

Congrats to Brunswick CC 6’6 215 RS Fr. Combo Forward @LamberthBrandon on his commitment to play at King University in Tennessee. With three years left they have gotten a steal. Fit matters. Full scholarship, No Loans! #BccDolphinsFlying

++++++++++Brandon Lamberth has had to overcome a lot of adversity in his young life, with all of the basketball changes over the years, and the death of his teammate from Southwest Guilford, Dez Woods…..++++++++++

**********We wish Brandon Lamberth all the best, as heads out to play college basketball, at King University, in Tennessee….**********