Josh Pierre Hired as Elon Men’s Basketball Video Coordinator

ELON, N.C. – Elon University head men’s basketball coach Mike Schrage announced the addition of Josh Pierre to his staff on Thursday, June 6, as the team’s video coordinator.

“I am so excited to wrap up our basketball staff with Josh,” said Schrage. “He comes from a successful basketball family and has such a bright future in this profession. Everyone I talked to about him during the hiring process raved about him both personally and professionally. I really appreciate his belief in me and Elon to make this move and join us. We know that we are fortunate to have him and he will help us moving forward in many ways.”

Pierre joins the staff after spending the 2018-19 season at Mississippi State in the same position. While on staff at Mississippi State, the Bulldogs broke a decade long drought and returned to the NCAA Tournament. The team notched a 23-11 record and earned a No. 5 seed, the program’s best seed in the Big Dance since 2004.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity Coach Schrage has given me to serve the Elon men’s basketball program,” said Pierre. “He has an incredible basketball pedigree, immense integrity and cares about the hearts of his players and their families. Elon University is among the elite academic institutions in the nation and I cannot wait to help Coach Schrage build his program.”

Prior to MSU, Pierre began his coaching career at his alma mater, Arkansas State. He served as a graduate assistant in 2016-17 for Grant McCasland before being promoted to director of operations in 2017-18 by Mike Balado. He played a big role assisting with scouting reports, practice and game planning.

Pierre was a four-year letterwinner for the Red Wolves from 2013-16. Arkansas State captured the 2013 Sun Belt Conference Western Division during his freshman season and compiled consecutive 19-win seasons for the first time in 24 years. He competed in 44 games and led the nation in walk-on minutes per game (13.2) during conference play in 2015-16.

In addition to being named to the Sun Belt Academic Honor Roll, Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List, he was voted ‘Best Teammate’ by his teammates and coaching staff each season as a student-athlete, as well as being a team captain.

Pierre graduated from Arkansas State with a B.S. in Sports Management. He is a Pike Alumni and served as the fraternity’s Spiritual Chair each year as a member. He also was a recipient of the Dr. Warren and Lu L. Nedrow Scholarship for Distinguished Alumni.

Pierre is the son of Butch and Clemmie Pierre. His father possesses more than three decades of coaching experience with stops at LSU, Oklahoma State and Memphis. His twin brother, Joe, is currently the director of player personnel at Liberty. His mother is a graduate of Kentucky, while his sister Langley, completed her undergraduate and master’s degree at LSU and is seeking her PhD in higher education administration.