Thursday Night Baseball Scoreboard with both Greensboro and Delmarva winning tonight from SAL, plus Rockers, HiToms, Copperheads and Dash from ALPB, CPL, and CL
South Atlantic League Baseball:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Lakewood BlueClaws 2
WP:Yerry De Los Santos(2-0)/LP:Mark Potter(0-2)
GSO(39-20)/LWD(21-38)
GSO Pat Dorrian 2-4/HR(5)/2 Runs….Justin Harrer 2-4/Run…
Delmarva Shorebirds 3, Hagerstown Suns 2
DEL(45-14)
Delmarva maintains a Six-game lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers for the First Place spot in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
York Revolution 4, High Point Rockers 0
Rockers(24-16)/Revolution(13-27)
TOG-2:32/Attendance 2,524 at BB&T Point Ballpark, in High Point, N.C.
Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads 9, High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms 6
Copperheads(5-0)/HiToms(0-5)
TOG-2:52/Attendance 652 at McCrary Park, in Asheboro, N.C.
Carolina League:
Winston-Salem Dash 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2
Dash(34-24)/Pelicans(20-40)
TOG-2:45/Attendance 3,322 at BB&T Ballpark, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
