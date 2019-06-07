Caldwell Student/Athletes on the All-Area Spring Teams from the News and Record HSXtra.com
The following Caldwell Student/Athletes made ALL AREA SPRING 2019 Teams from the News and Record’s HSXtra.com….
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Marshall Landry, JR, 3rd place in DISCUS at NCISAA DIV 2A Championship
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Morgan McKinley, SR, 1st place 100M Hurdles,, 2nd place 300M Hurdles at NCISAA DIV 2A Championship
BOYS GOLF
Harrison Hillard, JR,, finished 8th NCISAA DIV 3A, score of 155
Andrew Wood, SR,, finished 6th NCISAA DIV 3A, score 150.
