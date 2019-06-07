Elon WSOC’s Tori Baliatico Signs With Football Femminile Lugano in Switzerland

ELON, N.C. – Former Elon University women’s soccer forward Tori Baliatico has signed a deal to play professionally with Football Femminile Lugano (FF Lugano), a member of the Swiss Football Association’s first division Nationalliga A.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to continue my soccer career with a great organization like FF Lugano,” said Baliatico. “I’m incredibly grateful for the experiences I’ve had at Elon University to prepare me for this step in my career. I want to thank all of the coaches that have worked with me throughout my career to prepare me for the next level.”

Baliatico, a four-year letterwinner with the maroon and gold, played in 70 matches and made 44 starts during her career. Statistically, she tallied 33 total points on 13 goals and seven assists. Baliatico attempted a total of 130 shots and played a total of 4,259 minutes while a member of the program. Selected as a team captain her senior year, she was recognized for her stellar play throughout her career, earning a CAA Player of the Week honor, a Preseason All-CAA Team selection as a junior, and a spot on the CAA All-Rookie Team as a freshman. Baliatico graduated as a Sport Management major in May 2019 and was rewarded for her hard work in the classroom with a spot on the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll every year.

Football Femminile Lugano is a member of the Women’s Swiss Football Association and plays in the highest division in Nationalliga A. Once known as Lugano 1976, the club from Lugano, Switzerland finished second in Nationalliga A in 2018-19 and earned Champions League qualification for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign.

Baliatico will join FF Lugano on July 10 to begin participating in pre-season training with the club. For more information on the club, visit the team’s website at www.fflugano.com or the their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.