Former General Manager for the Greensboro Prowlers Football team and Carolina Cobras Vice President of Player Personnel, Clayton Banner gone at age 51

Clayton Banner was for sure a football man….He died back on Monday at the age of 51…51 years and GONE….How crazy is that and how football crazy was Clayton Banner?????

He was the General Manager of the Greensboro Prowlers football team way back in 2000….That would put him in his early-30’s back then and that was back in the days when former Western Guilford football head coach Charlie Griffin was coaching the Prowlers, and the Prowlers were Greensboro’s indoor football team at that time and were later on coached by Gary Tufford….Charlie Griffin died a few years back when he was out one morning for his early jog/run, and he died from an heart attack….

Not sure of the cause of death for Clayton Banner, but he had more than one ‘football attack’ over the years….

Like we were saying he was the GM for the Greensboro Prowlers way back in 2000, and most recently he was the Vice President of Player Personnel for the current Greensboro indoor football team, the Carolina Cobras….

That is pretty darn good staying power for Clayton Banner, to be with the local indoor football team in 2000 and to be with the local football team again, in 2019…..

And in between…..Oh what a time for Clayton Banner…..

Clayton Banner was for a time in charge of the Central Carolina Sports Academy, which was located out at Proehlific Park….The Central Carolina Sports Academy was located in the Triad of North Carolina (Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point) and was to be the premier Postgraduate academic, football,basketball,and lacrosse program of it’s type in the country.

The Central Carolina Sports Academy never got rolling and never really got off of the ground….

Clayton Banner did not let that bump in the road at the Central Carolina Sports Academy stop, or even slow him down…..He went on to work with numerous football teams and it was always about, “The Football Life”, with Clayton….

Here is just part of the road he was own during his ‘football driven’ days/years…

Coach Banner has preformed the duties of Head Coach, General Manager, Offensive and Defensive Coordinator in his vast coaching career… Banner coached at all levels of football including High school, University and Professional. He was an important part in the building of several of the Arena Football and Canadian Football League’s most prolific teams wearing many hats in the process such as Head coach, Director of Scouting/ Player Personnel, General Manager, and sports business owner.

Professional Experience:

Most recently with the Carolina Cobras, plus

·Directer of Player Personnel – Columbus Lions 2014

Owner of Canada – US Free Agents 2009 – Present

·Vice President of SC College All Star Bowl 2012

·Consultant for HBCU Small College Combine and Mini Camp 2009 -2012

·Director of Scouting Tulsa Talons 2011.

·Player Personnel consultant Chicago Rush 2010

·Commissioner of the Independent Indoor Football Alliance 2009

·General Manager Head Coach in Germany Football League 2007 -2008

·Carolina Fuel Indoor Football League General Manager 2006

·Toronto Argonauts CFL 2000-2001 Linebackers Coach and US Scout

·Winston Salem Energy NIFL General Manager Head Football Coach 2005

Clayton Banner was a man that stayed on the move and sometimes his moves were dictated by necessity, whereas he had to be on the move, due to doors closing, but Banner was never one to stopped….This man just kept on coming and if you look up at his resume, the story is in printing….Quick stops and no slowing down for Clayton Banner…

If anyone ever met the man or even heard of his football journey, they would always remember Clayton Banner and we do, here today….He is still very highly regarded within the history of the football program, over at West Forsyth High School…

Clayton Banner, GONE, but surely not to be forgotten and not soon to be duplicated…He was “one of a kind”…..

**********RIP Clayton Banner and here below is his obituary, from the Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes and Crematory, of Winston-Salem……**********

Charles Clayton Banner, Jr.

SEPTEMBER 20, 1967 ~ JUNE 3, 2019 (AGE 51)

Mr. Charles Clayton Banner, Jr., 51, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on September 20, 1967, in Forsyth County to Charles Clayton Banner, Sr. and Millie Styers Banner. Mr. Banner was a member of South Fork Baptist Church. He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School, and Catawba College. He loved life but football was his passion. He was Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Cobras. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Clayton Banner, Sr. Surviving are his daughter and the apple of his eye, Ava Victoria Banner of Winston-Salem; mother, Millie Styers Banner of Winston-Salem; one brother, Gregory Lance Banner (wife Mary) of Chicago, IL; one nephew, Frankie Banner of Chicago, IL; one niece, Stefanie Banner of Chicago, IL; former wife, Tanya Banner of Winston-Salem; special friend, Tracy Mabe of Kernersville; and several cousins and beloved friends and teammates. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Interment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and online condolences may be made to help support Ava during this difficult time at www.hayworth-miller.com.