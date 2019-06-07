Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/7/19):Grasshoppers drop two games at Lakewood/Ducks throw Rockers out/Dash and HiToms-Copperheads PPD/ECU gets blasted by Louisville/Duke off to good start vs. Vanderbilt
South Atlantic League:
Game One
Lakewood BlueClaws 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Troya(1-0)/LP:Manasa(6-1)…GSO LoLo Sanchez 2-3
TOG-1:53
Game Two
Lakewood BlueClaws 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1
WP:Morales(1-3)/Loeprich(1-3)…GSO held to just three hits, with Kyle Mottice 1-2, Fabricio Macias 1-3, Michael Gretler 1-3…
Greensboro Grasshoppers(39-22)
TOG-1:51
Hagerstown Suns 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 1
Delmarva(45-15)
Delmarva Shorebirds now up 6 1/2 games over the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in the SAL Northern Division, with 9 games left to play in the South Atlantic League’s First Half…
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
Long Island Ducks 5, High Point Rockers 4
Rockers(24-17)/Ducks(27-13)
TOG-2:53
*****High Point and Greensboro both on the road tonight….*****
Coastal Plain League:
Asheboro Copperheads(5-0) at High Point Thomasville HiToms(0-5) +++++Postponed+++++
Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach Pelicans(20-40) at Winston-Salem Dash(34-24) —–Postponed—–
Doubleheader now set for Saturday beginning at 4pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.
************************************************************************************************************************************NCAA Super Regionals Best-of-Three Series
Game 1:Louisville 14, East Carolina 1
Game 1:Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6
Top of the 5th Inning:
Duke 7, Vanderbilt 2
