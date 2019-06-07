Friday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/7/19):Grasshoppers drop two games at Lakewood/Ducks throw Rockers out/Dash and HiToms-Copperheads PPD/ECU gets blasted by Louisville/Duke off to good start vs. Vanderbilt

South Atlantic League:

Game One

Lakewood BlueClaws 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

WP:Troya(1-0)/LP:Manasa(6-1)…GSO LoLo Sanchez 2-3

TOG-1:53

Game Two

Lakewood BlueClaws 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

WP:Morales(1-3)/Loeprich(1-3)…GSO held to just three hits, with Kyle Mottice 1-2, Fabricio Macias 1-3, Michael Gretler 1-3…

Greensboro Grasshoppers(39-22)

TOG-1:51

Hagerstown Suns 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Delmarva(45-15)

Delmarva Shorebirds now up 6 1/2 games over the Greensboro Grasshoppers, in the SAL Northern Division, with 9 games left to play in the South Atlantic League’s First Half…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

Long Island Ducks 5, High Point Rockers 4

Rockers(24-17)/Ducks(27-13)

TOG-2:53

*****High Point and Greensboro both on the road tonight….*****

Coastal Plain League:

Asheboro Copperheads(5-0) at High Point Thomasville HiToms(0-5) +++++Postponed+++++

Carolina League:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans(20-40) at Winston-Salem Dash(34-24) —–Postponed—–

Doubleheader now set for Saturday beginning at 4pm at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

************************************************************************************************************************************NCAA Super Regionals Best-of-Three Series

Game 1:Louisville 14, East Carolina 1

Game 1:Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6

Top of the 5th Inning:

Duke 7, Vanderbilt 2