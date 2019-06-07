Larry Ogunjobi(Cleveland Browns) FREE Football Camp at Ragsdale High School Tomorrow June 8:RAGSDALE HS is the place!!!!!
Larry is a 2011 graduate from Ragsdale High School. His story of triumph and determination has been a inspiration to us all. Included is a link below for registration and a link for those who want to hear his story.
Larry’s Story: https://youtu.be/iXCWxs5Wp8k
Camp Registration: https://www.ogunjobifootballcamps.com/football-camp-info.cfm
See more on Larry Ogunjobi’s camp right here…
June 8th, 2019
Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm
Age: 8 – 14
Cost: FREE!
Lunch will be provided
Location: Ragsdale High School
1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr, Jamestown, NC 27282
Camp Attire: T-shirt, Shorts, Football Cleats
PLEASE NOTE:
Date, times, and location subject to change. If any change occurs a member of the Defining Sports staff will reach out to each individual campers listed parent/guardian with updated detailed information.
