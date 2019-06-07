Larry Ogunjobi(Cleveland Browns) FREE Football Camp at Ragsdale High School Tomorrow June 8:RAGSDALE HS is the place!!!!!

Larry Ogunjobi FREE Football (Ragsdale HS/UNCC/Cleveland Browns) Football Camp at Ragsdale High School tomorrow June 8/that is Saturday June 8…TOMORROW

Larry Ogunjobi will have a FREE football camp at Ragsdale HS tomorrow/Saturday June 8….The camp will be from 9am-12pm for kids ages 8-14.

Larry is a 2011 graduate from Ragsdale High School. His story of triumph and determination has been a inspiration to us all. Included is a link below for registration and a link for those who want to hear his story.

Larry’s Story: https://youtu.be/iXCWxs5Wp8k

Camp Registration: https://www.ogunjobifootballcamps.com/football-camp-info.cfm

See more on Larry Ogunjobi’s camp right here…

June 8th, 2019

Time: 9:00am – 12:00pm

Age: 8 – 14

Cost: FREE!

Lunch will be provided

Location: Ragsdale High School

1000 Lucy Ragsdale Dr, Jamestown, NC 27282

Camp Attire: T-shirt, Shorts, Football Cleats

PLEASE NOTE:

Date, times, and location subject to change. If any change occurs a member of the Defining Sports staff will reach out to each individual campers listed parent/guardian with updated detailed information.