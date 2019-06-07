NCAA Baseball Super Regional Action gets started today:Duke at Vanderbilt/East Carolina at Louisville
***Three teams from North Carolina with hopes of reaching the NCAA College Baseball World Series…***
The Duke Blue Devils are in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are facing the Vanderbilt Commodores, with the game going at 6pm this afternoon….
East Carolina will meet the Louisville Cardinals, at Noon today…..
The UNC Tar Heels will be action on Saturday at Noon, home vs. Auburn….
**********NCAA Super Regional Round**********
Best-of-three series at campus sites
Friday, June 7
Game 1: (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville, Noon
Game 1: (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech, 3pm
Game 1: Duke at (2) Vanderbilt, 6pm
Game 1: Michigan at (1) UCLA, 9pm
Saturday, June 8
Game 1: (12) Ole Miss at (5) Arkansas, Noon
Game 1: Auburn at (14) North Carolina, Noon
Game 1: Florida State at (13) LSU, 3pm
Game 1: (11) Stanford at (6) Mississippi State 3pm
Game 2: (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville 3pm
Game 2: (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech 6pm
Game 2: Duke at (2) Vanderbilt 9pm
Game 2: Michigan at (1) UCLA 9pm
