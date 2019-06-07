NCAA Baseball Super Regional Action gets started today:Duke at Vanderbilt/East Carolina at Louisville

***Three teams from North Carolina with hopes of reaching the NCAA College Baseball World Series…***

The Duke Blue Devils are in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are facing the Vanderbilt Commodores, with the game going at 6pm this afternoon….

East Carolina will meet the Louisville Cardinals, at Noon today…..

The UNC Tar Heels will be action on Saturday at Noon, home vs. Auburn….

**********NCAA Super Regional Round**********

Best-of-three series at campus sites

Friday, June 7

Game 1: (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville, Noon

Game 1: (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech, 3pm

Game 1: Duke at (2) Vanderbilt, 6pm

Game 1: Michigan at (1) UCLA, 9pm

Saturday, June 8

Game 1: (12) Ole Miss at (5) Arkansas, Noon

Game 1: Auburn at (14) North Carolina, Noon

Game 1: Florida State at (13) LSU, 3pm

Game 1: (11) Stanford at (6) Mississippi State 3pm

Game 2: (10) East Carolina at (7) Louisville 3pm

Game 2: (9) Oklahoma State at (8) Texas Tech 6pm

Game 2: Duke at (2) Vanderbilt 9pm

Game 2: Michigan at (1) UCLA 9pm