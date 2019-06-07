News and Record’s HSXtra.com announces All-Area Baseball and Softball Teams

News and Record’s HSXtra.com announces All-Area High School Baseball and Softball Teams

CLICK HERE for the All-Area Baseball Team with Ryan Douglas, from Southeast Guilford High School, in as the Baseball Player of the Year…

We would go with Douglas for the Guilford County High School’s Male Athlete of the Year, for his combined work in football and baseball this school year…..

**********Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches.**********

CLICK HERE for the All-Area Softball Team, with Cori McMillan(Northwest Guilford High School) as the Player of the Year….

**********Compiled by staff writer Spencer D. Turkin, with input from area coaches.**********