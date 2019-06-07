PAC 7 2-A All Conference Teams for the Spring of 2019
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Baseball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Overall Record Providence Grove 10-2 14-7 Randleman 10-2 18-4 Jordan Matthews 7-5 11-9 Wheatmore 7-5 10-10 Eastern Randolph 6-6 7-13 Trinity 2-10 5-16 TW Andrews 0-12 0-13
All-Conference Team School
Avery Jones Eastern Randolph
Eric Cheek Eastern Randolph
Jackson Jones Providence Grove
Zander Smith Providence Grove
Levi Adams Providence Grove
Travis Boone Providence Grove
Ramsey Petty Randleman
Matt Kemp Randleman
Dominick Poole Randleman
Nick Neal Randleman
Connor Sterling Randleman
Dawson Edwards Randleman
Gabe Hernandez Wheatmore
Conner Cox Wheatmore
Hunter Smith Wheatmore
Camden Wishon Wheatmore
Kevin Cano Jordan-Matthews
Samuel Murchison Jordan-Matthews
Christopher Morgan Jordan-Matthews
Camden Fuquay Jordan-Matthews
Antonio Peak TW Andrews
Landen Mosley Trinity
Drew Needham Providence Grove Player of the Year
Jordan Hodges Providence Grove Pitcher of the Year
Coach of the Year
Jerry Kidd – Providence Grove
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Softball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Overall Record Eastern Randolph 12-0 17-3 Randleman 10-2 13-3 Providence Grove 8-4 11-5 Wheatmore 5-7 9-10 Jordan-Matthews 5-7 5-13 Trinity 2-10 5-14 TW Andrews 0-12 0-16
All-Conference Team School
Skyler Swaney Wheatmore
Kaleigh Craft Wheatmore
Emery Moore Jordan-Matthews
Jocelyn Mitchell Jordan-Matthews
Karley Hughes Randleman
Chole Hicks Randleman
Bethany Dobias Randleman
Aaliyah Ratcliffe Randleman
Maddie Hunt Providence Grove
Sam Welch Providence Grove
Tatum Smith Providence Grove
Alli Young Providence Grove
Makenna Sibbett Providence Grove
Logan Cockman Providence Grove
Kelsey Craven Eastern Randolph
Aniyah King Eastern Randolph
Brooklyn Rush Eastern Randolph
Courtnee Carter Eastern Randolph
Olivia Hall Eastern Randolph
Jessica McNeill Eastern Randolph
Christen Rosenbaum Trinity
Abigail Chambers T.W. Andrews
Savannah Beaver Eastern Randolph Player of the Year
Sarah Rice Randleman Pitcher of the Year
Coach of the Year
LaVette Graham – Eastern Randolph
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Men’s Track
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Standings Record(Points)
T.W. Andrews High School 204
Randleman High School 133
Eastern Randolph High School 71
Trinity High School 70
Jordan-Matthews High School 53
Providence Grove High School 47
Wheatmore High School 47
Men’s All-Conference Team School
High Jump
Clayton Gentry Randleman
Austin Shelar Trinity
Long Jump
Clayton Gentry Randleman
Eric Moore T.W. Andrews
Triple Jump
Phillip Person T.W. Andrews
Kevin Henry T.W. Andrews
Pole Vault
Kevin Henry T.W. Andrews
Shot Put
Alex Trexler Wheatmore
Aaron Jones T.W. Andrews
Discus
Jordan Terrell Eastern Randolph
Alex Trexler Wheatmore
3200 Meter Relay (4×800)
Tyreek Keel, Jenoah McKiver, Dorian Thomas, Kevin Henry T.W. Andrews
110 Meter Hurdles
Phillip Person T.W. Andrews
Jevon McKiver T.W. Andrews
100 Meter Dash
Clayton Gentry Randleman
Isaiah Davis T.W. Andrews
800 Meter Relay (4×200)
Eric Moore, Simon Wiisseh, Isaiah Dillard, Isaiah Davis T.W.Andrews
1600 Meter Run
Benjamin Garcia Randleman
Omer Jamil Trinity
400 Meter Relay (4×100)
Demetrius Thomas, Jordan Terrell, Erik Cheek, Tavis McAdoo Eastern Randolph
400 Meter Dash
Jenovah McKiver T.W. Andrews
Phillip Person T.W. Andrews
300 Meter Hurdles
Simon Wisseh T.W. Andrews
Dorian Thomas T.W. Andrews
800 Meter Run
Cristian Esquivel Jordan-Matthews
Benjamin Garcia Randleman
200 Meter Dash
Jenovah McKiver T.W. Andrews
Clayton Gentry Randleman
3200 Meter Run
Benjamin Garcia Randleman
Colby Short Trinity
1600 Meter Relay (4×400)
Deandre McManus, Jevon McKiver, Kevin Henry, Ben Snyder T.W. Andrews
Men’s Field Event Athlete of the Year
Clayton Gentry Randleman High School
Men’s Track Runner of the Year
Benjamin Garcia Randleman
Men’s Coach of the Year
Eric Berry T.W. Andrews
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Women’s Track
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Standings Record(Points)
Randleman High School 132
Trinity High School 103
T.W. Andrews High School 102.5
Wheatmore High School 101
Eastern Randolph High School 56
Jordan-Matthews High School 43.50
Providence Grove High School 27
Women’s All-Conference Team School
High Jump
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Samantha Ritch Jordan-Matthews
Long Jump
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Jeriel Nesbitt T.W. Andrews
Triple Jump
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Jeriel Nesbitt T.W Andrews
Pole Vault
Neva Hippert Wheatmore
Shot Put
Katrina Gamble T.W. Andrews
Kylie Vaughn Randleman
Discus
Katrina Gamble T.W. Andrews
Kylie Vaughn Randleman
3200 Meter Relay (4×800)
Taylor Deaton, Caroline Allred, Amy Uribe, Katie Kocher Randleman
100 Meter Hurdles
Savanna Price Randleman
Rosie Langendorfer Wheatmore
100 Meter Dash
Jessica McQueen Trinity
India Adams Eastern Randolph
800 Meter Relay (4×200)
Addie Pendry, Ryan McQueen, Jessica McQueen, MacKenzie Thomas Trinity
1600 Meter Run
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Katie Kocher Randleman
400 Meter Relay (4×100)
Tyrell Brooks, Samantha Ritch, Dayja Causey, Mackenzie Walters Jordan-Matthews
400 Meter Dash
Jessica McQueen Trinity
Neva Hippert Wheatmore
300 Meter Hurdles
Jeriel Nesbitt T.W. Andrews
Ryan McQueen Trinity
800 Meter Run
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Neva Hippert Wheatmore
200 Meter Dash
Jessica McQueen Trinity
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
3200 Meter Run
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Katie Kocher Randleman
1600 Meter Relay (4×400)
Ryan McQueen, Mackenzie Thomas, Lauren Roberts, Kaylee Gill Trinity
Women’s Field Event Athlete of the Year
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Women’s Track Runner of the Year
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Jessica McQueen Trinity
Women’s Coach of the Year
Marty Collinson Randleman
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Girls Soccer
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Jordan-Matthews 9-2 Wheatmore 9-2 Trinity 9-2 Providence Grove 4-7 Randleman 3-8 Eastern Randolph 2-9 TW Andrews No Team
All-Conference Team School
Gabby Mintz Randleman
Alecia Johnson Randleman
Elizabeth Remsburg Providence Grove
Olivia Frankel Providence Grove
Jordan Waugh Providence Grove
Alisha Holt Providence Grove
Ellen Moore Eastern Randolph
Taylor Comer Wheatmore
Racheal Pierce Wheatmore
Morgan Cunha Wheatmore
Madison Gore Wheatmore
Emma Baynard Wheatmore
Lauren Welborn Trinity
Taylor Garrick Trinity
Bre Brown Trinity
Nayeli Gonzalez Trinity
Paxton Phillips Trinity
Anna Kate Patterson Trinity
Hannah Jones Jordan-Matthews
Diana Mendoza Jordan-Matthews
Brisa Romero Jordan-Matthews
Janet Solano Jordan-Matthews
Mackenzie Clark Jordan-Matthews
Jennifer Parroquin Jordan-Matthews
Kristina Ell Wheatmore
Coach of the Year
Chip Millard – Jordan-Matthews
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Men’s Golf
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Regular Season Standings Score
Wheatmore High School 1367
Providence Grove High School 1414
Trinity High School 1426
Randleman High School 1463
Eastern Randolph High School 1613
Jordan-Matthews High School No final Team score
TW Andrews High School No final Team score
All-Conference Team School
Jake Clodfelter Wheatmore
Connor Lineberry Randleman
Landon Collins Eastern Randolph
Nick Henderson Trinity
Jarrett Payne Jordan-Matthews
Colby Faw Trinity
Nick Grissom Trinity
Austin Rickard Randleman
Noah Ritch Providence Grove
Wes Hodgins Wheatmore
Ashton Hinshaw Providence Grove
Coach of the Year
Pete Kilcullen Wheatmore High School
Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference Pac 7
2019 Men’s Tennis
All-Conference Team and Final Standings
Final Regular Season Standings Conference Record Overall Record Trinity 10-0 10-1 Providence Grove 8-2 8-3 Wheatmore 6-4 6-4 Jordan-Matthews 3-7 4-9 Randleman 1-7 1-9 Eastern Randolph No Team No Team TW Andrews No Team No Team
All-Conference Team School
Jack McCroskey Trinity
Quinton O’Hara Trinity
Bryce Ingram Trinity
Logan Somero Wheatmore
Jagur Williams Wheatmore
Ryan Smith Wheatmore
Raymond Pang Providence Grove
Daniel Ellison Providence Grove
Walter Johnson Providence Grove
Felix Sifuentes Jordan-Matthews
Travis Baxter Randleman
Jonah Lopez Randleman
Bryce Nguyen Trinity Player of the Year
Coach of the Year
Jeremy Taylor – Providence Grove
