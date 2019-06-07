PAC 7 2-A All Conference Teams for the Spring of 2019

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Baseball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings 

		
Final Regular Season Standings	Conference Record	Overall Record
Providence Grove	        10-2	                14-7
Randleman	                10-2	                18-4
Jordan Matthews 	        7-5	                11-9
Wheatmore	                7-5	                10-10
Eastern Randolph	        6-6	                7-13
Trinity 	                2-10	                5-16
TW Andrews	                0-12	                0-13

All-Conference Team School
Avery Jones Eastern Randolph
Eric Cheek Eastern Randolph
Jackson Jones Providence Grove
Zander Smith Providence Grove
Levi Adams Providence Grove
Travis Boone Providence Grove
Ramsey Petty Randleman
Matt Kemp Randleman
Dominick Poole Randleman
Nick Neal Randleman
Connor Sterling Randleman
Dawson Edwards Randleman
Gabe Hernandez Wheatmore
Conner Cox Wheatmore
Hunter Smith Wheatmore
Camden Wishon Wheatmore
Kevin Cano Jordan-Matthews
Samuel Murchison Jordan-Matthews
Christopher Morgan Jordan-Matthews
Camden Fuquay Jordan-Matthews
Antonio Peak TW Andrews
Landen Mosley Trinity

Drew Needham Providence Grove Player of the Year

Jordan Hodges Providence Grove Pitcher of the Year

Coach of the Year
Jerry Kidd – Providence Grove

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Softball
All-Conference Team and Final Standings 

		
Final Regular Season Standings	Conference Record	Overall Record
Eastern Randolph 	        12-0	                17-3
Randleman 	                10-2	                13-3
Providence Grove	        8-4	                11-5
Wheatmore 	                5-7	                9-10
Jordan-Matthews	                5-7	                5-13
Trinity 	                2-10	                5-14
TW Andrews 	                0-12	                0-16

All-Conference Team School
Skyler Swaney Wheatmore
Kaleigh Craft Wheatmore
Emery Moore Jordan-Matthews
Jocelyn Mitchell Jordan-Matthews
Karley Hughes Randleman
Chole Hicks Randleman
Bethany Dobias Randleman
Aaliyah Ratcliffe Randleman
Maddie Hunt Providence Grove
Sam Welch Providence Grove
Tatum Smith Providence Grove
Alli Young Providence Grove
Makenna Sibbett Providence Grove
Logan Cockman Providence Grove
Kelsey Craven Eastern Randolph
Aniyah King Eastern Randolph
Brooklyn Rush Eastern Randolph
Courtnee Carter Eastern Randolph
Olivia Hall Eastern Randolph
Jessica McNeill Eastern Randolph
Christen Rosenbaum Trinity
Abigail Chambers T.W. Andrews

Savannah Beaver Eastern Randolph Player of the Year

Sarah Rice Randleman Pitcher of the Year

Coach of the Year
LaVette Graham – Eastern Randolph

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Men’s Track
All-Conference Team and Final Standings

Final Standings Record(Points)
T.W. Andrews High School 204
Randleman High School 133
Eastern Randolph High School 71
Trinity High School 70
Jordan-Matthews High School 53
Providence Grove High School 47
Wheatmore High School 47

Men’s All-Conference Team School
High Jump
Clayton Gentry Randleman
Austin Shelar Trinity

Long Jump
Clayton Gentry Randleman
Eric Moore T.W. Andrews

Triple Jump
Phillip Person T.W. Andrews
Kevin Henry T.W. Andrews

Pole Vault
Kevin Henry T.W. Andrews

Shot Put
Alex Trexler Wheatmore
Aaron Jones T.W. Andrews

Discus
Jordan Terrell Eastern Randolph
Alex Trexler Wheatmore

3200 Meter Relay (4×800)
Tyreek Keel, Jenoah McKiver, Dorian Thomas, Kevin Henry T.W. Andrews

110 Meter Hurdles
Phillip Person T.W. Andrews
Jevon McKiver T.W. Andrews

100 Meter Dash
Clayton Gentry Randleman
Isaiah Davis T.W. Andrews

800 Meter Relay (4×200)
Eric Moore, Simon Wiisseh, Isaiah Dillard, Isaiah Davis T.W.Andrews

1600 Meter Run
Benjamin Garcia Randleman
Omer Jamil Trinity

400 Meter Relay (4×100)
Demetrius Thomas, Jordan Terrell, Erik Cheek, Tavis McAdoo Eastern Randolph

400 Meter Dash
Jenovah McKiver T.W. Andrews
Phillip Person T.W. Andrews

300 Meter Hurdles
Simon Wisseh T.W. Andrews
Dorian Thomas T.W. Andrews

800 Meter Run
Cristian Esquivel Jordan-Matthews
Benjamin Garcia Randleman

200 Meter Dash
Jenovah McKiver T.W. Andrews
Clayton Gentry Randleman

3200 Meter Run
Benjamin Garcia Randleman
Colby Short Trinity

1600 Meter Relay (4×400)
Deandre McManus, Jevon McKiver, Kevin Henry, Ben Snyder T.W. Andrews

Men’s Field Event Athlete of the Year
Clayton Gentry Randleman High School

Men’s Track Runner of the Year
Benjamin Garcia Randleman

Men’s Coach of the Year
Eric Berry T.W. Andrews

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Women’s Track
All-Conference Team and Final Standings

Final Standings Record(Points)
Randleman High School 132
Trinity High School 103
T.W. Andrews High School 102.5
Wheatmore High School 101
Eastern Randolph High School 56
Jordan-Matthews High School 43.50
Providence Grove High School 27

Women’s All-Conference Team School
High Jump
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Samantha Ritch Jordan-Matthews

Long Jump
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Jeriel Nesbitt T.W. Andrews

Triple Jump
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph
Jeriel Nesbitt T.W Andrews

Pole Vault
Neva Hippert Wheatmore

Shot Put
Katrina Gamble T.W. Andrews
Kylie Vaughn Randleman

Discus
Katrina Gamble T.W. Andrews
Kylie Vaughn Randleman

3200 Meter Relay (4×800)
Taylor Deaton, Caroline Allred, Amy Uribe, Katie Kocher Randleman

100 Meter Hurdles
Savanna Price Randleman
Rosie Langendorfer Wheatmore

100 Meter Dash
Jessica McQueen Trinity
India Adams Eastern Randolph

800 Meter Relay (4×200)
Addie Pendry, Ryan McQueen, Jessica McQueen, MacKenzie Thomas Trinity

1600 Meter Run
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Katie Kocher Randleman

400 Meter Relay (4×100)
Tyrell Brooks, Samantha Ritch, Dayja Causey, Mackenzie Walters Jordan-Matthews

400 Meter Dash
Jessica McQueen Trinity
Neva Hippert Wheatmore

300 Meter Hurdles
Jeriel Nesbitt T.W. Andrews
Ryan McQueen Trinity

800 Meter Run
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Neva Hippert Wheatmore

200 Meter Dash
Jessica McQueen Trinity
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph

3200 Meter Run
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Katie Kocher Randleman

1600 Meter Relay (4×400)
Ryan McQueen, Mackenzie Thomas, Lauren Roberts, Kaylee Gill Trinity

Women’s Field Event Athlete of the Year
Amya Brooks Eastern Randolph

Women’s Track Runner of the Year
Taylor Deaton Randleman
Jessica McQueen Trinity

Women’s Coach of the Year
Marty Collinson Randleman

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Girls Soccer
All-Conference Team and Final Standings 

	
Final Regular Season Standings	Conference Record
Jordan-Matthews	                9-2
Wheatmore	                9-2
Trinity	                        9-2
Providence Grove	        4-7
Randleman	                3-8
Eastern Randolph	        2-9
TW Andrews 	                No Team

All-Conference Team School
Gabby Mintz Randleman
Alecia Johnson Randleman
Elizabeth Remsburg Providence Grove
Olivia Frankel Providence Grove
Jordan Waugh Providence Grove
Alisha Holt Providence Grove
Ellen Moore Eastern Randolph
Taylor Comer Wheatmore
Racheal Pierce Wheatmore
Morgan Cunha Wheatmore
Madison Gore Wheatmore
Emma Baynard Wheatmore
Lauren Welborn Trinity
Taylor Garrick Trinity
Bre Brown Trinity
Nayeli Gonzalez Trinity
Paxton Phillips Trinity
Anna Kate Patterson Trinity
Hannah Jones Jordan-Matthews
Diana Mendoza Jordan-Matthews
Brisa Romero Jordan-Matthews
Janet Solano Jordan-Matthews
Mackenzie Clark Jordan-Matthews
Jennifer Parroquin Jordan-Matthews
Kristina Ell Wheatmore

Coach of the Year
Chip Millard – Jordan-Matthews

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference
2019 Men’s Golf
All-Conference Team and Final Standings

Final Regular Season Standings Score
Wheatmore High School 1367
Providence Grove High School 1414
Trinity High School 1426
Randleman High School 1463
Eastern Randolph High School 1613
Jordan-Matthews High School No final Team score
TW Andrews High School No final Team score

All-Conference Team School
Jake Clodfelter Wheatmore
Connor Lineberry Randleman
Landon Collins Eastern Randolph
Nick Henderson Trinity
Jarrett Payne Jordan-Matthews
Colby Faw Trinity
Nick Grissom Trinity
Austin Rickard Randleman
Noah Ritch Providence Grove
Wes Hodgins Wheatmore
Ashton Hinshaw Providence Grove

Coach of the Year
Pete Kilcullen Wheatmore High School

Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference Pac 7
2019 Men’s Tennis
All-Conference Team and Final Standings 

		
Final Regular Season Standings	Conference Record	Overall Record
Trinity	                        10-0	                10-1
Providence Grove	        8-2	                8-3
Wheatmore	                6-4	                6-4
Jordan-Matthews	                3-7	                4-9
Randleman	                1-7	                1-9
Eastern Randolph	        No Team	No Team 
TW Andrews	                No Team	No Team

All-Conference Team School
Jack McCroskey Trinity
Quinton O’Hara Trinity
Bryce Ingram Trinity
Logan Somero Wheatmore
Jagur Williams Wheatmore
Ryan Smith Wheatmore
Raymond Pang Providence Grove
Daniel Ellison Providence Grove
Walter Johnson Providence Grove
Felix Sifuentes Jordan-Matthews
Travis Baxter Randleman
Jonah Lopez Randleman
Bryce Nguyen Trinity Player of the Year

Coach of the Year
Jeremy Taylor – Providence Grove

