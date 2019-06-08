North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association All-State Baseball Team with Bloss(Grimsley HS), Mortenson(Northwest Guilford HS), Resek(Northwest Guilford HS), Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) and Deslauriers(Northern Guilford HS)
North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association/NCBCA (PUBLIC SCHOOL) All-State Baseball Teams
4A
Player Name Classification School
LANDON GINN 4A POY CORINTH HOLDERS
Andre White Jr. 4A Vance
Khalil Watson 4A Wake Forest
Noah Hall 4A Providence
Ben Miller 4A Jordan
Patrick Alvarez 4A Myers Park
Matt Willadsen 4A Holly Springs
Adam Stuart 4A Athens Drive
Konni Durschlag 4A Mallard Creek
Jake Bloss 4A Grimsley
Koen Moreno 4A Panther Creek
Adam Bloebaum 4A Cadinal Gibbons
Nolan McLean 4A Garner Magnet
Carson Whisenhunt 4A Davie County
Sam Kagan 4A Providence
Michael Gupton 4A Rolesville
Hogan Stallings 4A Wake Forest
Aaron Williams 4A Davie County
Luke Hutchinson 4A Jordan
Gavin Mortenson 4A Northwest Guilford
Nolan DeVos 4A Hickory Ridge
Josh Hartle 4A Reagan
Joey Rezek 4A Northwest Guilford
Justin Poris 4A Mooresville
Trey Tujetsch 4A Ardrey Kell
3A
Player Name Classification School
Cam Jackson 3A POY DH Conley
Blake Walston 3A New Hanover
Lawson Harrill 3A Crest High
Cooper Ingle 3A AC Reynolds
Three Hillier 3A Asheville
Fermin Osio 3A North Gaston
Joey Berini 3A Orange
Kyle Smith 3A New Hanover
Ryan Douglas 3A Southeast Guilford
Zack Edwards 3A West Henderson
Cooper McKeehan 3A Weddington
David John Herz 3A Terry Sanford
Tyler Johnson 3A Northwood
Dylan Jeffries 3A West Brunswick
Tyson Bass 3A Hunt High School
Coby Ingle 3A Rockingham County
Cole Hales 3A Jesse Carson
Josh Deslauriers 3A Northern Guilford
Chad Bean 3A Wilson Fike
Cameron Verrier 3A Cleveland
Sam Yelton 3A Central Cabarrus
Byron Younts 3A Alexander Central
Justin Ebert 3A Terry Sanford
Hunter Stokely 3A Wilson Fike
Grant Charles Jarman 3A J.H. Rose
2A
Player Name School Classification
Hunter Hall Washington POY 2A
Chris Villaman Ledford 2A
Corbin Lanowitz Walkertown 2A
Trent Simmons Bunn 2A
Cole Bates Currituck County 2A
Lincoln Ransom Whiteville 2A
Alden Cottle Bertie 2A
Chandler Williford Midway 2A
Darren Bowen Red Springs 2A
Dylan Pitts North Johnston 2A
Skylar Brooks Wilkes Central 2A
Garrett Michel East Lincoln 2A
Trey Whitley Nash Central 2A
Jake Stroud Ledford 2A
Matt Kemp Randleman 2A
Jordan Harris East Rutherford 2A
Dylan Aldridge East Duplin 2A
Drifton Padgett Nash Central 2A
Jacob Peaden North Pitt 2A
Merritt Beeker North Davidson 2A
Chris Moxley West Lincoln 2A
Chandler Padgett Nash Central 2A
Nick Neal Randleman 2A
Trey Cooper Randleman 2A
1A
Player Name School Classification
Drew Fletcher Falls Lake POY 1A
AJ Wilson East Surry 1A
Rhett Lowder North Stanly 1A
Seth Keener East Surry 1A
Tanner Capps Rosewood 1A
Jacob Borden Falls Lake 1A
Logan Price Rosewood 1A
Brandon Beach Riverside 1A
Chase Eaton East Carteret 1A
Joe Delossantos Granville Central High School 1A
Hunter Sells North Stanly 1A
Logan Merritt Rosewood 1A
Jake Craddock North Stokes High School 1A
Jaheim Browm Louisburg High School 1A
Andy Duran Queen’s Grant High School 1A
Carson Lowder North Stanly 1A
Caleb M. Staley Chatham Central High School 1A
Jared Emory Cherryville High School 1A
Brent Walls Cherryville High School 1A
Cole Benton West Columbus 1A
Nick Kuebler Queen’s Grant High School 1A
Will Harris Rosewood 1A
Jagger Haynes West Columbus 1A
Chris Morris John A. Holmes High School 1A
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.