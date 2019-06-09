Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/8/19):SAL, ALPB, CPL, CL, NCAA Super Regionals, with Hoppers, Shorebirds, Rockers, HiToms, Copperheads, Dash, UNC Tar Heels, ECU Pirates, Duke Blue Devils and FSU Seminoles
South Atlantic League Scoreboard:
Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Lakewood BlueClaws 0
WP:Nova(1-0)/LP:McArthur(0-4)…GSO:Rodolfo Castro 1-4/HR/3 RBI/2 Runs…
Hoppers(40-22)
TOG-2:37
Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Hagerstown Suns 1
(46-15)
*****The Delmarva Shorebirds now have a 6 1/2 game lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers(Northern Division) with 8 games remaining in the South Atlantic League’s First Half….
Atlantic League Professional Baseball:
High Point Rockers 10, Long Island Ducks 3
Rockers(25-17)/Ducks(27-14)
TOG-3:20
Coastal Plain League:
Wilson Tobs at High Point-Thomasville HiToms Cancelled
Asheboro Copperheads OFF
Carolina League:
Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash Postponed Rain
NCAA College Baseball Super Regional Scores:
Auburn 11, North Carolina 7
Auburn leads Best-of-Three Series, 1-0…
Louisville 12, East Carolina 0
Louisville wins Best-of-Three Series, 2-0…East Carolina season is complete…Louisville, from the ACC, advances to the NCAA College Baseball World Series…
Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0
Best-of-Three Series tied at, 1-1…
Florida State 6, LSU 4
Florida State leads the Best-of-Three Series, 1-0…..
