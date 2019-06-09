Saturday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/8/19):SAL, ALPB, CPL, CL, NCAA Super Regionals, with Hoppers, Shorebirds, Rockers, HiToms, Copperheads, Dash, UNC Tar Heels, ECU Pirates, Duke Blue Devils and FSU Seminoles

South Atlantic League Scoreboard:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 4, Lakewood BlueClaws 0

WP:Nova(1-0)/LP:McArthur(0-4)…GSO:Rodolfo Castro 1-4/HR/3 RBI/2 Runs…

Hoppers(40-22)

TOG-2:37

Delmarva Shorebirds 6, Hagerstown Suns 1

(46-15)

*****The Delmarva Shorebirds now have a 6 1/2 game lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers(Northern Division) with 8 games remaining in the South Atlantic League’s First Half….

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 10, Long Island Ducks 3

Rockers(25-17)/Ducks(27-14)

TOG-3:20

Coastal Plain League:

Wilson Tobs at High Point-Thomasville HiToms Cancelled

Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash Postponed Rain

NCAA College Baseball Super Regional Scores:

Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

Auburn leads Best-of-Three Series, 1-0…

Louisville 12, East Carolina 0

Louisville wins Best-of-Three Series, 2-0…East Carolina season is complete…Louisville, from the ACC, advances to the NCAA College Baseball World Series…

Vanderbilt 3, Duke 0

Best-of-Three Series tied at, 1-1…

Florida State 6, LSU 4

Florida State leads the Best-of-Three Series, 1-0…..