Sunday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/9/19):SAL with Hoppers falling at LWD, HP Rockers stop Ducks, CPL cancelled, WS Dash PPD, Tar Heels win/Duke loses at NCAA Super Regionals, Former BoSox star David Ortiz shot in the Dominican

South Atlantic League:

Lakewood BlueClaws 4, Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

WP:Lindow(2-2)/LP:Jennings(4-6)….GSO’s Michael Gretler went 2-3/Double with 2 runs scored…

Hoppers(40-23)

TOG-2:33

Hagerstown Suns 5, Delmarva Shorebirds 1

Shorebirds(46-16)

Delmarva Shorebirds with a 6 1/2 game lead over the Greensboro Grasshoppers, with 7 games left in the First Half race for first place, in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

High Point Rockers 5, Long Island Ducks 3

Rockers(26-17)/Ducks(27-15)

TOG-2:55

Coastal Plain League:

Charlotte Crushers at High Point-Thomasville HiToms Cancelled

Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Winston-Salem Dash Postponed due to Wet Grounds

NCAA College Baseball Super Regionals

North Carolina 2, Auburn 0

Best-of-Three Series tied at 1-1, with the deciding Game Three on Monday at 1pm at UNC…

Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2

Auburn wins Best-of-Three Series 2-1…The Auburn Tigers(54-11) move on the 2019 NCAA College Baseball World Series…The Duke Blue Devils’ season ends at, (35-27)….

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

from www.espn.com:

Former Boston Red Sox slugger and Dominican star David Ortiz was shot and wounded at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas.

“They called to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Leo Ortiz said via telephone from the Dominican Republic.

“At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son,” Ortiz’s father added.

**********************************************************************************************************************************

Update on High Point-Thomasville HiToms:

See you tomorrow! We’ve added a game to the schedule!

Join us at Historic Finch Field again Monday night as the HiToms take on Kernersville Bulldogs at 7:00!

It’s a bonus game – take advantage of it! We’ll see you at Finch Field!