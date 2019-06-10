Are you kidding me??? Auburn Tigers score 13 runs in the Top of the First Inning, to lead UNC Tar Heels going to the bottom of the 1st Inning/13-0 Auburn

Bottom of the First Inning in Chapel Hill, N.C., site of the UNC Chapel Hill NCAA Baseball Super Regional….Things went a little super over–board for the Auburn Tigers in the Top of the First Inning, with the Tigers at the plate…..

In the bottom of one in Chapel Hill with the UNC Tar Heels at the dish/plate now batting and looking to battle back, and it will be a LONG way back, the scores is…

Auburn Tigers 13, North Carolina Tar Heels 0…End of a half-inning…This is pretty wild here….