Carolina Cobras win Saturday game vs. New York, as Cobras top Streets on the Road:Cobras’ coach Billy Back comes back home with win #100

WHITE PLAINS, NY

In a game that turned into Coach Billy Back’s 100th victory as a head coach, the Carolina Cobras (6-2) prevailed 52-41 over the New York Streets on the road.

After a previous win in Greensboro 48-33 the Cobras traveled to New York to face the Streets. The Cobras won the toss and drove down the field, being stopped for only the second time this year as Charles McCullum threw an interception on the drive. The Streets immediately drove down and in 6 plays for 38 yards QB David Legree ran it in from two yards out for the TD, the PAT was missed and the Streets led 6-0. It would be their only lead of the game, as The Cobras answered right back, this time it was QB Charles McCullum running it in from one yard out and with a good PAT it was 7-6 Cobras. K Brandon Rutherford added to that with his first Deuce of the game and it was 9-6 Cobras. The defense held on the next possession and got the ball back as time ran out in the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Cobras drove downfield but a 37 yard FG attempt by Rutherford was ruled no good when it went off the ceiling net before splitting the uprights. But fear not, the Defense not only stood up, but JLB Pasquale Vacchio caused a safety in the end zone and it was 11-6 Cobras. The Cobras were not able to convert on offense on their next drive, but again it was Vacchio with his second safety of the night, which made it 13-6 Cobras. On the ensuing kickoff the Cobras were not able to get the ball out of the end zone on the return and the Streets were rewarded with an Uno, and that one point pulled them within 13-7. The Cobras still took the ball downfield, and this time it was a beautiful pass to FB Dashawn Johnson for 17 yards and a TD, the PAT was blocked, and after 5 plays for 45 yards, it was Cobras 19-7. The Streets took the next drive seven plays for 40 yards and on third and goal from the Streets 19, it was a 31 yard bomb to Rob Jones for the TD, the 2PT attempt was no good and it was 19-13 Cobras. Next drive for the Cobras lasted only 2 plays, both passes to Jordan Jolly, including a nine yard TD catch, the PAT good and it was 26-13 Cobras going into the half.

In the third quarter the Streets got the kickoff and took it 40 yards in seven plays and this time it was Legree with a one yard run for the TD for his second rushing TD of the game. The 2PT conversion was no good and it was 26-19 Cobras. Two plays and 40 yards later the Cobras answered with a 40 yard strike from McCullum to Pearson for the TD, the PAT was good and it was 33-19 Cobras, but the score widened more as Rutherford nailed his second Deuce of the night to make it 35-19 Cobras. The Streets came back with a 45 yard drive of their own, this time Legree rushing in from eight yards out and his third rushing TD of the game. The 2PT Conversion pass to Edgar Allen Poe Jr was good and it was 35-27 Cobras. One play and 40 yards later, it was Jolly with his second TD of the night from McCullum. The PAT was good and it was 42-27 Cobras at the end of three quarters.

The fourth quarter was a bit messy, as NY missed a 57 yard FG attempt, followed by Ducker throwing an interception on a trick play gone wrong at the goal line. Then it was Robert Brown Jr with an Interception for the Cobras which was promptly turned back over as a tipped ball was Intercepted by former Cobras DB Darius Thomas. This time NY was able to score, with Legree tying the NAL record with his fourth TD rushing of the night, this time from four yards out. The 2PT conversion failed and it was 42-33 Cobras. Billy Deane, the kicker for the Streets immediately hit a Deuce which made it 42-35 Cobras, but again, one play later it was Jolly with his third TD of the night another 45 yard pitch and catch for the score. The 2PT Conversion was good on the pass to Pearson and it was 50-35 Cobras.

Rutherford came back on the kickoff with yet another Deuce, his third of the night to make it 52-35. The Streets had one final drive and it was a 16 yard catch by Robert Jones for a catch at the buzzer making the final score from New York: Carolina Cobras(6-2) 52 New York Streets (3-4) 41. The Cobras take over as the #1 Scoring Offense in the NAL. With that win, it gives Coach Billy Back his 100th victory as a head coach, stay tuned to CarCobras.com in the next day for a special breakdown of that 100th victory here.

*****Article by: DJ Wagner*****