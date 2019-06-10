Elon Athletics Announces 2019 Hall of Fame Class

ELON, N.C. – Elon University Athletics has announced its 49th Sports Hall of Fame class with Jayme Chikos ’03 (women’s basketball), Anna Milian ’10 (women’s tennis), Erin Morse ’00 (women’s soccer) and Scott Riddle ’11 (football) set to be inducted in a ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 7, prior to Elon’s home football game versus The Citadel.

Jayme Chikos, women’s basketball, 2000-03

Chikos was a four-year letterwinner for the women’s basketball program. The Baton Rouge, La., native retired as the program’s all-time career leader in total assists (612) and assists per game (5.3). She also held the all-time career assists record for the Big South Conference for 11 years and currently sits second all-time on the conference’s career list. She is one of 16 players in Big South Conference history to accumulate 400 or more assists and 200 or more steals in a career. Chikos also tied an Elon and Big South record with 10 steals in game, a feat she accomplished twice. She ranks third on the program’s single-season steals list and is tied for third on the single-season steals per game list.

Chikos earned a spot on the Big South All-Rookie team in 2000 and finished her freshman campaign ranked 17th nationally in steals per game. As a sophomore, Chikos helped the Phoenix earn its first NCAA Division I conference final appearance and led Elon to three consecutive second-place finishes in the Big South Conference. During her junior and senior seasons, she was a Big South second team selection and an Academic All-Big South honoree during her final season. She was also named the Elon Athletics’ recipient of the Stein H. Basnight Award as the most outstanding female athlete in 2003.

Anna Milian, women’s tennis, 2008-10

During her three seasons with the women’s tennis program, Milian posted a 51-16 dual match singles record, including a 24-5 mark in conference play. Her 51 career singles wins are tied for sixth in the program’s Division I tenure and she owns the highest career singles winning percentage in school history at 76.1. She also ranks second all-time in program history with a 70.2 career doubles winning percentage. Overall, the Tortosa, Spain, native posted a career doubles dual match record of 47-20 and became the first Elon women’s tennis player to appear in the ITA NCAA Division I regional rankings, placing as high as No. 27 in the Carolina Region.

In 2008, Milian was a first team All-Southern Conference singles and doubles while also garnering SoCon Player of the Month accolades. In 2009, she again earned SoCon first team singles laurels while receiving second team all-conference in doubles. During her final season, she was named the SoCon Player of the Year and was first team All-SoCon in singles and doubles. A two-time SoCon Player of the Month honoree while going 18-4 at No. 1 singles, she also helped defeat the No. 28 doubles team versus No. 11 North Carolina and later received the Basnight award that spring.

Erin Morse, women’s soccer, 1997-00

Morse was a four-year letterwinner for the Elon women’s soccer program and sits fifth on the program’s career list in games started (72) and assists (21) and is ninth in total points (59). The St. Petersburg, Fla., native was also a regular member on the Dean’s and President’s List and on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Morse was a two-time team MVP from her midfield position and a two-time first team All-Big South Conference selection. In 1999, she helped the program to the Big South Tournament championship and Elon’s first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level. Morse was named the Big South Conference Tournament MVP and a earned spot on the league’s all-tournament team. She later was named to the Soccer Buzz All-National team. In her final season in 2000, she earned NSCAA second team All-South Region accolades while again making the Big South All-Tournament team and scored a couple of game-winning goals.

Scott Riddle, football, 2007-10

Riddle was a four-year starter at quarterback at Elon, posting a record of 30-16. He retired as the Phoenix’s all-time career leader in completions (1,168), passing yards (13,264), passing touchdowns (106) and total offense (13,147). He helped lead the Phoenix to the FCS Playoffs for the first time in 2009 and the No. 3 ranking in the national polls before closing out that season with a top-10 ranking. Riddle is also the SoCon’s all-time career leader in total offense, completions, passing touchdowns and passing yards in a single game (534) while also ranking second all-time on the SoCon’s career total yards and career total touchdowns.

As a freshman in 2007, he was named SoCon Freshman of the Year by both the media and league’s coaches and also was a second team All-SoCon pick. He was also tabbed the National Freshman of the Year by CollegeSportsReport.com and College Sporting News and was selected as first-team All-American by College Sporting News. In 2008, he repeated as a second team All-SoCon selection and became Elon’s all-time leader in completions, passing attempts, passing yards, TD passes, touchdowns responsible for and total offensive yards. He also established a new SoCon career mark with 22 consecutive games throwing a touchdown pass. Riddle was a second team All-SoCon selection in 2009 and ranked 13th in the nation with 278.67 yards of total offense per game. His 278.75 passing yards per game rated seventh in the nation and he became the first quarterback in SoCon history to throw for more than 10,000 yards when he eclipsed the mark in the FCS Playoff game at then-No. 4 Richmond. As a senior, he earned first team All-SoCon accolades and was tabbed a third team All-American by Phil Steele. He also won the Elite QB Award from the College Football Performance awards. Riddle also lettered with the Elon baseball team for two seasons.