Elon Baseball Sees Four Players Earn All-State Honors

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – The North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) released its 2019 University Division All-State Baseball Teams on Monday afternoon, June 10, and four Elon University baseball student-athletes have earned All-State honors. George Kirbyand Ty Adcock were both named to the First Team, while Kyle Brnovich and Cam Devanney were selected to the Second Team.

Elon was one of five schools with multiple First Teamers and Kirby was the only student-athlete to be a unanimous selection.

This is the second year in a row Kirby has earned All-State honors after being named to the Second Team in 2018. It is the third year in a row for Brnovich after the Milton, Ga. native earned Second Team in 2017 and First Team last year.

All four players were taken in last week’s MLB Draft. Kirby became the first first-round selection in program history with the 20th pick by the Seattle Mariners. Brnovich was next as the Los Angeles Angels chose him in the eighth round, while Adcock went a couple picks later to the Mariners. On Day Three, the Milwaukee Brewers took Devanney in the 15th round.

Nominations were submitted by North Carolina sports information professionals and voted on by NCCSIA members.

Founded in 2002, the North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) is comprised of sports information professionals from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and independent institutions from the state of North Carolina. The purpose of the organization is to promote collegiate athletics at all schools. Membership is open to anyone affiliated with a college, university or conference located in North Carolina, and whose area of responsibility lies within sports information.