HPU’s Millwee & Johnson Receive NCCSIA All-State Baseball Selections

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball has a pair of names added to this year’s list of NCCSIA (North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association) First Team All-State staff in 2019, with catcher Daniel Millwee and designated hitter Joe Johnson each collecting the first honors of their careers. This is the second season in a row there have been multiple Panthers among those recognized by the NCCSIA, with HPU alum Hunter Lee, Austen Zente and Rion Murrah each collecting All-State selections in 2018.

NCCSIA First Team All-State Catcher

Daniel Millwee | Catcher | Senior | Summerville, N.C.

• First career NCCSIA All-State honor

• Slugged .468 with eight homers and 12 doubles in 2019

• Big South Second Team All-Conference Utility Player

• Drove in 35 runs over the course of the season

• Drafted in the 30th round (890th) by the Chicago White Sox in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft

NCCSIA First Team All-State Designated Hitter

Joe Johnson | Designated Hitter | Junior | Benson, N.C.

• First career NCCSIA All-State honor

• Slashed .324/.366/.435 in 2019

• Received Big South All-Tournament recognition

• Drove in a team-high 39 runs

• Tied a single-game program record, with six knocks against Presbyterian in the Big South tournament

Most recently drafted in the 30th round of this year’s MLB draft, catcher Daniel Millwee receives his first All-State selection after slugging .468 with eight homers, 12 doubles and 35 RBI over the course of 2019. The backstop also stole a team-high 10 bags on the year, while gunning down nine potential base stealers and earning his second straight Big South All Conference honor.

Presenting one of the top hitting performance in the Big South Conference Tournament, Johnson was one of two Panthers recognized with conference All-Tournament honors in 2019. The junior tied a single game program record with a six-hit performance against Presbyterian on May 23rd, finishing 2019 with a .324 batting average overall. Driving in a team-high 39 runs, Johnson also slashed .435 on the year, collecting nine doubles, a triple and four dingers.

North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association

2019 University Division All-State Baseball Teams

First Team Pos. Name/Institution Class Hometown C Daniel Millwee, High Point University RSR Summerfield, N.C. DH Joe Johnson, High Point University JR Benson, N.C. IF Greg Jones, UNCW SO Cary, N.C. IF Justice Bigbie, Western Carolina University SO Chesapeake, Va. IF Corey Joyce, North Carolina Central University #^ JR Lexington, N.C. IF Luke Drumheller, Appalachian State FR Charlotte, N.C. OF Matthew Koehler, Western Carolina University RSR Raleigh, N.C. OF Matthew Barefoot, Campbell University $% RJR Dunn, N.C. OF Carter Williams, North Carolina Central University JR Brown Summit, N.C. RP Ty Adcock, Elon University RJR Oxford, N.C. RP Leon Davidson, North Carolina A&T State U. SR Huntersville, N.C. SP George Kirby, Elon University # JR Rye, N.Y. SP Michael Horrell, Campbell University SR Winston-Salem, N.C. Second Team Pos. Name/Institution Class Hometown C Luke Robinson, Western Carolina University JR McLeansville, N.C. DH Spencer Packard, Campbell University JR Tuscon, Ariz. IF Cam Devanney, Elon University RJR Amherst, N.H. IF Cole Weiss, UNCW JR Winston-Salem, N.C. IF Collin Wolf, Campbell University JR Puyallup, Wash. IF Brandon Lankford, UNC Asheville JR Mocksville, N.C. OF Kep Brown, UNCW JR Charleston, S.C. OF Greg Gasparro, UNC Asheville JR Pennington, N.J. OF Dawnoven Smith, North Carolina A&T State U. # SR Jacksonville, N.C. RP Kaleb Bowman, Appalachian State SR Round Hill, Va. RP Austin Fahr, UNC Asheville SR Greer, S.C. SP Ryan Chasse, Campbell University FR Apex, N.C. SP Kyle Brnovich, Elon University $^ JR Milton, Ga.

$ – First-Team All-State in 2018

# – Second-Team All-State in 2018

% – First-Team All-State in 2017

^ – Second-Team All-State in 2017