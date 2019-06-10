Northwest Guilford HS Summer Basketball Jamborees coming up this Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15
**********Northwest Guilford HS Summer Basketball Jamborees**********
Northwest Summer Jam Schedule
Friday June 14, 2019
Time New Gym (Varsity) Old Gym (JV) 9:00- 9:50 SWG vs. GDS NW2 vs. SWG 9:55- 10:45 Morehead vs. SEG SWG vs. GDS 10:55- 11:40 Wakefield vs. NWG Morehead vs. NW2 11:45- 12:35 Morehead vs. GDS Wakefield vs. NWG 12:40- 1:30 SEG vs. Wakefield Morehead vs. GDS 1:35- 2:25 NWG vs. SWG NW2 vs. Wakefield 2:30- 3:20 SEG vs. GDS NWG vs. SWG 3:25- 4:15 Wakefield vs. SWG NW2 vs. GDS 4:20- 5:10 Morehead vs. NWG Wakefield vs. SWG 5:15- 6:05 GDS vs. Wakefield Morehead vs. NWG 6:10- 7:00 Morehead vs. SWG GDS vs. Wakefield 7:05- 7:55 SEG vs. NWG Morehead vs. SWG
• Clock will start for all games at scheduled time and run.
• Two 18 minute halves (running clock).
• If game is within 10 points the last 2 minutes, clock will stop.
• Two timeouts per game.
• Overtime will be sudden death.
• $5 entry fee for all spectators.
• Concession will be available.
• Please do not bring Balls
• Hospitality Room for Coaches
Varsity Junior Varsity 1. GDS – 1. GDS 2. Southwest Guilford - 2. Southwest Guilford 3. Southeast Guilford – 3. NW2 4. Wakefield – 4. Wakefield 5. Morehead – 5. Morehead 6. Northwest – 6. Northwest
Northwest Summer Jam Schedule
Saturday June 15, 2019
Time New Gym (Varsity) Old Gym (JV) 9:00- 9:50 Bishop vs. GDS NWG vs. Eastern Alm 9:55- 10:45 Grace Christian vs. NWG Bishop vs. GDS 10:55- 11:40 ER vs. Western Alamance Grace Christian vs. NWG 11:45- 12:35 Bishop vs. Grace Christian Eastern Alm vs. Western Alam 12:40- 1:30 NWG vs.Western Alamance Bishop vs. Grace Christian 1:35- 2:25 GDS vs. ER NWG vs. Western Alamance 2:30- 3:20 Bishop vs. NWG GDS vs. Eastern Alm 3:25- 4:15 GDS vs. Western Alamance Bishop vs. NWG 4:20- 5:10 Grace Christian vs. ER GDS vs. Western Alamance 5:15- 6:05 Bishop vs. West Alamance Grace Christian vs Eastern Al 6:10- 7:00 GDS vs. Grace Christian Bishop vs. Western Alamance 7:05- 7:55 NWG vs. ER GDS vs. Grace Christian
• Clock will start for all games at scheduled time and run.
• Two 18 minute halves (running clock).
• If game is within 10 points the last 2 minutes, clock will stop.
• Two timeouts per game.
• Overtime will be sudden death.
• $5 entry fee for all spectators.
• Concession will be available.
• Please do not bring Balls
• Hospitality Room for Coaches
Varsity Junior Varsity 1 Bishop 1 Bishop 2 Grace Christian 2 Grace Christian 3 Eastern Randolph 3 NW2 4 GDS 4 GDS 5 Western Alamance 5 Eastern Alamance 6 Northwest 6 Northwest
**********Contact NWG Coach Reavis:Phone: 336-362-6055**********
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.