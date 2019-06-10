Northwest Guilford HS Summer Basketball Jamborees coming up this Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15

**********Northwest Guilford HS Summer Basketball Jamborees**********

Northwest Summer Jam Schedule

Friday June 14, 2019

Time New Gym (Varsity) Old Gym (JV) 9:00- 9:50 SWG vs. GDS NW2 vs. SWG 9:55- 10:45 Morehead vs. SEG SWG vs. GDS 10:55- 11:40 Wakefield vs. NWG Morehead vs. NW2 11:45- 12:35 Morehead vs. GDS Wakefield vs. NWG 12:40- 1:30 SEG vs. Wakefield Morehead vs. GDS 1:35- 2:25 NWG vs. SWG NW2 vs. Wakefield 2:30- 3:20 SEG vs. GDS NWG vs. SWG 3:25- 4:15 Wakefield vs. SWG NW2 vs. GDS 4:20- 5:10 Morehead vs. NWG Wakefield vs. SWG 5:15- 6:05 GDS vs. Wakefield Morehead vs. NWG 6:10- 7:00 Morehead vs. SWG GDS vs. Wakefield 7:05- 7:55 SEG vs. NWG Morehead vs. SWG

• Clock will start for all games at scheduled time and run.

• Two 18 minute halves (running clock).

• If game is within 10 points the last 2 minutes, clock will stop.

• Two timeouts per game.

• Overtime will be sudden death.

• $5 entry fee for all spectators.

• Concession will be available.

• Please do not bring Balls

• Hospitality Room for Coaches

Varsity Junior Varsity 1. GDS – 1. GDS 2. Southwest Guilford - 2. Southwest Guilford 3. Southeast Guilford – 3. NW2 4. Wakefield – 4. Wakefield 5. Morehead – 5. Morehead 6. Northwest – 6. Northwest

Saturday June 15, 2019

Time New Gym (Varsity) Old Gym (JV) 9:00- 9:50 Bishop vs. GDS NWG vs. Eastern Alm 9:55- 10:45 Grace Christian vs. NWG Bishop vs. GDS 10:55- 11:40 ER vs. Western Alamance Grace Christian vs. NWG 11:45- 12:35 Bishop vs. Grace Christian Eastern Alm vs. Western Alam 12:40- 1:30 NWG vs.Western Alamance Bishop vs. Grace Christian 1:35- 2:25 GDS vs. ER NWG vs. Western Alamance 2:30- 3:20 Bishop vs. NWG GDS vs. Eastern Alm 3:25- 4:15 GDS vs. Western Alamance Bishop vs. NWG 4:20- 5:10 Grace Christian vs. ER GDS vs. Western Alamance 5:15- 6:05 Bishop vs. West Alamance Grace Christian vs Eastern Al 6:10- 7:00 GDS vs. Grace Christian Bishop vs. Western Alamance 7:05- 7:55 NWG vs. ER GDS vs. Grace Christian

Varsity Junior Varsity 1 Bishop 1 Bishop 2 Grace Christian 2 Grace Christian 3 Eastern Randolph 3 NW2 4 GDS 4 GDS 5 Western Alamance 5 Eastern Alamance 6 Northwest 6 Northwest

**********Contact NWG Coach Reavis:Phone: 336-362-6055**********