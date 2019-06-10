Northwest Guilford HS Summer Basketball Jamborees coming up this Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15

**********Northwest Guilford HS Summer Basketball Jamborees**********

Northwest Summer Jam Schedule
Friday June 14, 2019

Time New Gym (Varsity)            Old Gym (JV)
9:00- 9:50 SWG vs. GDS            NW2 vs. SWG
9:55- 10:45 Morehead vs. SEG      SWG vs. GDS
10:55- 11:40 Wakefield vs. NWG    Morehead vs. NW2
11:45- 12:35 Morehead vs. GDS     Wakefield vs. NWG
12:40- 1:30 SEG vs. Wakefield     Morehead vs. GDS
1:35- 2:25 NWG vs. SWG            NW2 vs. Wakefield
2:30- 3:20 SEG vs. GDS            NWG vs. SWG
3:25- 4:15 Wakefield vs. SWG      NW2 vs. GDS
4:20- 5:10 Morehead vs. NWG       Wakefield vs. SWG
5:15- 6:05 GDS vs. Wakefield      Morehead vs. NWG
6:10- 7:00 Morehead vs. SWG       GDS vs. Wakefield
7:05- 7:55 SEG vs. NWG            Morehead vs. SWG

• Clock will start for all games at scheduled time and run.
• Two 18 minute halves (running clock).
• If game is within 10 points the last 2 minutes, clock will stop.
• Two timeouts per game.
• Overtime will be sudden death.
• $5 entry fee for all spectators.
• Concession will be available.
• Please do not bring Balls
• Hospitality Room for Coaches

Varsity                 Junior Varsity
1. GDS –                1. GDS
2. Southwest Guilford - 2. Southwest Guilford
3. Southeast Guilford – 3. NW2
4. Wakefield –          4. Wakefield
5. Morehead –           5. Morehead
6. Northwest –          6. Northwest

Northwest Summer Jam Schedule
Saturday June 15, 2019

Time New Gym (Varsity)                       Old Gym (JV)
9:00- 9:50 Bishop vs. GDS                    NWG vs. Eastern Alm
9:55- 10:45 Grace Christian vs. NWG          Bishop vs. GDS
10:55- 11:40 ER vs. Western Alamance         Grace Christian vs. NWG
11:45- 12:35 Bishop vs. Grace Christian      Eastern Alm vs. Western Alam
12:40- 1:30 NWG vs.Western Alamance          Bishop vs. Grace Christian
1:35- 2:25 GDS vs. ER                        NWG vs. Western Alamance
2:30- 3:20 Bishop vs. NWG                    GDS vs. Eastern Alm
3:25- 4:15 GDS vs. Western Alamance          Bishop vs. NWG
4:20- 5:10 Grace Christian vs. ER            GDS vs. Western Alamance
5:15- 6:05 Bishop vs. West Alamance          Grace Christian vs Eastern Al
6:10- 7:00 GDS vs. Grace Christian           Bishop vs. Western Alamance
7:05- 7:55 NWG vs. ER                        GDS vs. Grace Christian

Varsity                           Junior Varsity
1 Bishop                          1 Bishop
2 Grace Christian                 2 Grace Christian
3 Eastern Randolph                3 NW2
4 GDS                             4 GDS
5 Western Alamance                5 Eastern Alamance
6 Northwest                       6 Northwest

**********Contact NWG Coach Reavis:Phone: 336-362-6055**********

