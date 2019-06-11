Monday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/10/19):GSO Hoppers still fighting for First in SAL North, ALPB with HP Rockers rocked, CPL with HiToms and Copperheads, CL with WS Dash off, NCAA Super Regionals with Tar Heels out

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 5, Hickory Crawdads 2

WP:Osvaldo Bido(7-4)/LP:Cole Winn(0-3)

SV:Will Gardner(1)

Hoppers(41-23)/Crawdads(38-23)

Hoppers' Line: 5-9-1 Crawdads' Line:2-3-1

GSO HR:Jack Herman(2) Herman goes 2-3/HR/2 RBI…/HR HIC Jose Almonte(3)….

Osvaldo Bido GSO WP goes 6 Innings, giving up 2 runs, on 3 hits, with 3 BB/5 K’s…

TOG-2:28/Attendance 2,854 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field

West Virginia Power 5, Delmarva 4

Delmarva(46-17)….West Virginia scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 8th inning to win it…..

Greensboro Grasshoppers 5 1/2 games behind the Delmarva Shorebirds with 6 left to play in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…GSO Hoppers still alive and back home on Tuesday night vs. the Hickory Crawdads…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

York Revolution 11, High Point Rockers 0

Rockers(26-18)/Revolution(14-30)

TOG-2:59/Attendance 1,431 at People’s Bank Park, in York, Pennsylvania

Coastal Plain League:

Gastonia Grizzlies 16, Asheboro Copperheads 5

Copperheads(5-1)

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 5, Kernersville Bulldogs 4

High Point-Thomasville got an unorthodox walk-off home run in the bottom of the 5th from Catawba’s Jeremy Simpson to beat the Kernersville Bulldogs in a rain-shortened game exhibition game Monday night, 5-4.

Simpson smoked his second home run of the evening over the centerfield wall with no outs in the inning to score Northeast CC’s Christian Dumont and give the HiToms their first lead of the night. Mere moments later, umpires signaled a lightning delay that would ultimately bring the game to a close 30 minutes later.

The Catawba junior sparked all the offense for High Point-Thomasville on the evening, blasting his first home run in the bottom of the first well past the Finch Field scoreboard, scoring UNCW’s Kip Brandenburg and Chowan’s Jared Fry.

The HiToms were forced to play from behind after Kernersville hit three solo home runs in the opening frame to take a 3-0 lead. That advantage grew to 4-0 in the top of the third on an RBI single before Simpson made it 4-3 with his first dinger.

Simpson finished the night 2-3 with 5 RBIs – Dumont and Fry combined for the only other two hits for HPT.

Carolina League:

Winston-Salem Dash(34-24) OFF

************************************************************************************************************************************NCAA College Baseball Super Regionals

Auburn 14, North Carolina 7

Auburn wins the Best-of-Three Series, 2-1 and the Auburn Tigers(38-26) move on to the 2019 NCAA College Baseball World Series….The

North Carolina Tar Heels close out their 2019 baseball campaign at (46-19)….

The Atlantic Coast Conference will have the Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals representing the ACC, at this year’s College Baseball World Series…