Powerade State Games High School Baseball Event Begins Tomorrow

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina will host its High School Baseball Event June 12-16 at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, UNC Charlotte and Central Cabarrus High School. The event pits the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina regions against each other to battle it out in front of over 80 college and professional scouts for the gold, silver and bronze medals. Scout workout day is slated for Wednesday (tomorrow) at Central Cabarrus High School. Tournament pool play will begin on Thursday at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte and continue on Friday at Saturday at UNC Charlotte. The medal games will be held Sunday at UNC Charlotte. For a full schedule of events, visit our website – https://ncsports.org/event/poweradesg_baseballhs/

Be sure to check the rosters to see if anyone from your coverage area made the team.

Other high school rosters are viewable here:

High School Baseball –

https://ncsports.org/event/poweradesg_baseballhs/

High School Soccer –

https://ncsports.org/event/poweradesg_soccerhs/

High School Softball –

https://ncsports.org/event/poweradesg_softballhs/

High School Lacrosse –

https://ncsports.org/event/poweradesg_lacrossehs/