Spring 2019 Wells Fargo Conference Cup Standings Announced:Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford and Southeast Guilford all finish #1 in their respective conferences

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), in conjunction with Wells Fargo, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competitions for the 2018-2019 sports season. The Wells Fargo Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, recognizes the schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points. Conferences are listed alphabetically by classification.

Class 1A Conference Results

Albemarle Athletic 1A: John A. Holmes finished on top of the conference thanks to championships in baseball and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s golf. In second place was Manteo with championships in women’s soccer, men’s golf, and men’s track along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis and fourth-place finishes in baseball, softball and women’s track. Camden County was in third place with championships in softball and women’s track along with a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: John A. Holmes 58, Manteo 53, Camden County 46, Gates County 36, Perquimans 31, Washington County 20.

Atlantic 1A: Bear Grass Charter won the Conference Cup with championships in baseball and softball along with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer. In second place was Cape Hatteras finishing tied for first-place finish in women’s soccer, a second-place finish in softball, and a tied second-place finish in baseball. In third place was Columbia, finishing tied second-place finish in baseball and a third-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Bear Grass Charter 295, Cape Hatteras 285, Columbia 190, Mattamuskeet 150, Ocracoke 125.

Carolina 1A: Princeton won the Conference Cup thanks to championships in softball, men’s golf and men’s and women’s track. Rosewood finished in second with a baseball championship and second-place finishes in softball, men’s golf and men’s and women’s track. Hobbton came in third place with a second-place finish in baseball added to their total during the spring season. Conference Standings: Princeton 92.5, Rosewood 85.5, Hobbton 62, Lakewood 61, Neuse Charter 42, North Duplin 39.5, Union 21.5.

Central Tar Heel 1A: Raleigh Charter came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in women’s track and men’s tennis. Research Triangle finished in second with championships in men’s and women’s track and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Chatham Central came in third place with championships in baseball and softball. Conference Standings: Raleigh Charter 73.5, Research Triangle 60.5, Chatham Central 56, Cornerstone Charter Academy 45, River Mill Academy 35.5, Chatham Charter 32.5, Woods Charter 30, Clover Garden 18.

Coastal Plains 1A: With championships in baseball and men’s golf, Riverside-Martin finished first place. In second place was Pamlico County with a second-place finish in baseball. Southside was third place with championships in men’s and women’s track. Conference Standings: Riverside-Martin 507.5, Pamlico County 492.5, Southside 420, Tarboro 385, Northside-Pinetown 370, South Creek 310, Jones Senior 195.

North Central Athletic Conference 1A: Franklin Academy came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer, men’s golf and men’s and women’s track. Voyager Academy was second with a men’s tennis championship, a second-place finish in men’s track and a third-place finish in baseball. Roxboro Community finished in third place with a softball championship and second-place finishes in baseball and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Franklin Academy 76, Voyager Academy 65, Roxboro Community 56, Falls Lake Academy 59, Vance Charter 44, East Wake Academy 37, Oxford Preparatory 36, Henderson Collegiate 29.

Northwest 1A: East Surry was the conference champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, men’s golf and men’s track. Bishop McGuinness came in second place with a men’s tennis championship and a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Mount Airy finished third with second-place finishes in men’s track, men’s golf and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: East Surry 94, Bishop McGuinness 83.5, Mount Airy 80, South Stokes 63, North Stokes 49, Winston-Salem Preparatory 30.5.

PAC 7 1A: Pine Lake Preparatory finished in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s golf, women’s track and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in men’s track, softball and baseball. Community School of Davidson came in second with second-place finishes in women’s soccer and men’s tennis along with third-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and men’s golf. Mountain Island Charter was in third place with championships in softball and men’s track along with second-place finishes in baseball and women’s track. Conference Standings: Pine Lake Preparatory 193, Community School of Davidson 181, Mountain Island Charter 180, Union Academy 178, Queen’s Grant 129, Bradford Preparatory 121, Langtree Charter Academy 94, Carolina International School 71.

Smoky Mountain 1A: Murphy was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in softball. Swain County finished in second place with a women’s soccer championship and a second-place finish in women’s track. Hayesville came in third with a tied second-place finish in baseball and a third-place finish in women’s track. Conference Standings: Murphy 163, Swain County 142, Hayesville 135.5, Robbinsville 119, Cherokee 112, Rosman 82.5, Andrews 79, Highlands 70, Hiwassee Dam 63, Blue Ridge 62, Tri County Early College 41, Nantahala 25.

Southern Piedmont 1A: Lincoln Charter took home the Conference Cup thanks to championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s soccer and men’s track. In second place was Highland Tech with a women’s track championship. Thomas Jefferson came in third place with second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Lincoln Charter 133, Highland Tech 124, Thomas Jefferson 123, Cherryville 104, Bessemer City 92, Piedmont Charter 59.

Tar Roanoke 1A: Northampton County was the top finisher after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s track along with a second-place finish in baseball. KIPP Pride was second with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and softball. North Edgecombe came in third place with fourth-place finishes in men’s track and softball. Conference Standings: Northampton County 445, KIPP Pride 395, North Edgecombe 365, Weldon 365, Rocky Mount Preparatory 365, Northwest Halifax 290, Southeast Halifax 260.

Yadkin Valley 1A: With championships in baseball and women’s track along with a third-place finish in softball, North Stanly finished in first place. Gray Stone Day was second with championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis. South Stanly came in third place with a softball championship and a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Conference Standings: North Stanly 810, Gray Stone Day 712.5, South Stanly 680, North Moore 630, West Montgomery 547.5, South Davidson 542.5, Albemarle 485, Uwharrie Charter 437.5, North Rowan 415.

Class 1A/2A Conference Results

Coastal 8 1A/2A: Croatan jumps to the front of the competition after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s track. Southwest Onslow finished second with a third-place finish in baseball. Richlands was in third place with a softball championship and a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Croatan 159, Southwest Onslow 109, Richlands 102, East Carteret 93.5, Dixon 92.5, Lejeune 87.5, Pender 84, Heide Trask 83.

Mountain Valley 1A/2A: After a close race for first place, Wilkes Central pulled ahead with championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in baseball and third-place finishes in men’s and women’s track. Ashe County finished in second place with championships in men’s and women’s track and third-place finishes in men’s tennis, women’s soccer and baseball. West Wilkes was third with championships in softball and baseball. Conference Standings: Wilkes Central 107, Ashe County 106.5, West Wilkes 88, East Wilkes 81, Elkin 80.5, Starmount 76.5, Alleghany 68, North Wilkes 66.5.

Northern Carolina 1A/2A: Roanoke Rapids finished first thanks to a strong spring season with championships in baseball, men’s golf and men’s tennis. South Granville came in second with a softball championship. Granville Central was in third place with championships in men’s and women’s track. Conference Standings: Roanoke Rapids 96, South Granville 88.5, Granville Central 77.5, Bunn 73, Louisburg 62, Vance County 58.5, J.F. Webb 42, Warren County 23.5.

Three Rivers 1A/2A: Whiteville finished on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, softball, and men’s tennis along with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer. East Bladen was second as they wrapped up the spring with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer and a second-place finish in baseball. St. Pauls was in third place with championships in men’s and women’s track. Conference Standings: Whiteville 127.5, East Bladen 103.5, St. Pauls 96.5, South Columbus 93.5, West Bladen 75, Red Springs 67, Fairmont 60.5, West Columbus 59, East Columbus 46, South Robeson 33.5.

Western Highlands 1A/2A: Polk County is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and men’s and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis. Mountain Heritage was second with a second-place finish in softball and third-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis. Owen came in third place with a women’s soccer championship and a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Polk County 154.5, Mountain Heritage 140, Owen 139.5, Avery County 135, Madison 105.5, Mitchell 103.5.

Class 2A Conference Results

Central Carolina 2A: Ledford is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s track and baseball and a second-place finish in men’s tennis. North Davidson finished second with championships in softball and men’s track along with a second-place finish in baseball. Salisbury came in third place with championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Ledford 182.5, North Davidson 178, Salisbury 153.5, Oak Grove 151.5, West Davidson 150.5, Central Davidson 149.5, South Rowan 132, East Davidson 119.5, Lexington 98.5, Thomasville 72.5.

East Central 2A: East Duplin finished in first place with a men’s track championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer, softball, baseball, men’s tennis and men’s golf. Clinton was second with championships in women’s soccer, men’s tennis and women’s track. Goldsboro came in third place with a second-place finish in women’s track. Conference Standings: East Duplin 91, Clinton 84, Goldsboro 80, Midway 70, Spring Creek 47, Wallace-Rose Hill 43, James Kenan 36.

Eastern Carolina 2A: Washington is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, women’s soccer, women’s track, baseball and men’s golf. Ayden-Grifton wrapped up the year in second thanks to strong spring results posting a second-place finish in women’s track and a third-place finish in softball. South Lenoir and North Lenoir are tied for third place overall. North Lenoir finished the season with second-place finishes in baseball and men’s tennis. South Lenoir finished the season with second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer along with a third-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Washington 750, Ayden-Grifton 522.5, South Lenoir 507.5, North Lenoir 507.5, Greene Central 505, West Craven 487.5, Kinston 395.

Eastern Plains 2A: Nash Central came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s track, men’s golf and baseball. North Johnston finished in second with a nice spring season that saw them post championships in men’s tennis and softball. Farmville Central was in third place with a women’s soccer championship and a second-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Nash Central 66, North Johnston 62.5, Farmville Central 60.5, Beddingfield 57.5, Southwest Edgecombe 54, North Pitt 48.5.

Mid-State 2A: North Carolina School of Science and Math claims the Conference Cup with championships in baseball and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in men’s golf and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer during the spring. Carrboro came in second place with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis along with a tied second-place finish in softball. Durham School of the Arts was in third place with championships in men’s and women’s track and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: North Carolina School of Science and Math 109.5, Carrboro 106, Durham School of the Arts 84.5, Reidsville 75, Bartlett Yancey 54, Cummings 49.5, Graham 34.5.

Mountain Six 2A: After a close race for first, Hendersonville came out on top thanks to championships in women’s track, women’s soccer and men’s golf. Brevard finished second with a men’s tennis championship and second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track to highlight their spring season. Franklin was in third place with championships in men’s track, baseball and softball during the spring. Conference Standings: Hendersonville 76, Brevard 73.5, Franklin 73, Pisgah 66.5, Smoky Mountain 60, East Henderson 43.5.

Northeastern Coastal 2A: First Flight is the top finisher this year thanks to championships in men’s tennis, softball and men’s track along with a second-place finish in baseball during the spring. Currituck County came in second place with championships in baseball, softball and women’s track along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis and women’s soccer. In third place was Northeastern with a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: First Flight 91, Currituck County 79, Northeastern 53, Hertford County 47, Pasquotank County 37, Bertie 30.

Northwestern Foothills 2A: With championships in men’s tennis, softball, baseball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s track during the spring, Fred T. Foard came in first place. Patton finished second, posting a second-place finish in women’s track, third-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s golf and a tied third-place finish in baseball during the spring. Draughn finished in third place with a men’s golf championship, a second-place finish in softball and a third-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Fred T. Foard 840, Patton 692.5, Draughn 672.5, Hibriten 665, West Iredell 625, East Burke 592.5, Bunker Hill 502.5.

PAC 7 2A: Wheatmore is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to a men’s golf championship, a second-place finish in women’s soccer and a third-place finish in men’s tennis. Randleman came in second place thanks to a women’s track championship, a tied first-place finish in baseball and second-place finishes in softball and men’s track during the spring. In third place was Providence Grove with a tied first-place finish in baseball and second-place finishes in men’s tennis and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Wheatmore 97.5, Randleman 96.5, Providence Grove 78, Trinity 70, Jordan-Matthews 59.5, Eastern Randolph 57.5, T.W. Andrews 30.

Rocky River 2A: West Stanly finished first after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, men’s and women’s track along with second-place finishes in men’s golf and baseball. In second place was Mount Pleasant with championships in baseball and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in softball. Central Academy came in third place with championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: West Stanly 98, Mount Pleasant 82.5, Central Academy 77.5, Forest Hills 63, Anson County 45.5, East Montgomery 43.5.

South Fork Athletic 2A: East Lincoln is the Conference Cup Champion after a very close race thanks to a men’s tennis championship and second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer. In second place was North Lincoln with a tied first-place finish in baseball and a men’s track championship. Lake Norman Charter finished in third place with a women’s soccer championship to highlight their spring. Conference Standings: East Lincoln 119, North Lincoln 117, Lake Norman Charter 116, Maiden 93, West Lincoln 86, Bandys 80, Newton-Conover 72, Lincolnton 57.

Southwestern Athletic 2A: R.S. Central finished on top after the spring sports season thanks to a men’s golf championship, a tied first-place finish for softball and a tied second-place finish for women’s soccer. In second place was South Point with a women’s soccer championship and a second-place finish in men’s tennis to highlight the spring. Shelby was in third place with a men’s tennis championship and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: R.S. Central 78, South Point, 77.5, Shelby 74, East Rutherford 54.5, East Gaston 47.5, Chase 38.5.

Western Piedmont Athletic 2A: Surry Central claimed the Conference Cup Championship with a women’s track championship to highlight their spring. In second place was West Stokes with second-place finishes in women’s soccer and softball. In third place was Forbush with championships in men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and baseball. Conference Standings: Surry Central 110, West Stokes 108.5, Forbush 96.5, Atkins 94, North Surry 80, Walkertown 53, Carver 27.

Class 3A Conference Results

Big 8 3A: With championships in men’s track and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s and women’s lacrosse, Chapel Hill came in first place. In second place was East Chapel Hill with championships in baseball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s lacrosse. Northwood finished in third place with a men’s golf championship and a tied second-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Chapel Hill 112.5, East Chapel Hill 100.5, Northwood 95, Orange 83, Northern Durham 71.5, Cedar Ridge 63, Hillside 52, Southern Durham 36.5.

Big East 3A: Fike captures the Conference Cup finishing the sports season with championships in baseball and men’s golf along with a second-place finish in women’s soccer. In second place was Hunt with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in men’s golf and baseball. Southern Nash came in third place with a softball championship, a tied first-place finish in men’s tennis and a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Fike 191, Hunt 187.5, Southern Nash 176.5, Franklinton 171, Northern Nash 170, Rocky Mount 169.

Big South 3A: Kings Mountain won the Conference Cup after the spring sports season thanks to a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in softball and men’s and women’s track. Forestview was in second with championships in men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s track along with a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Stuart Cramer came in third place with third-place finishes in men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s track. Conference Standings: Kings Mountain 210, Forestview 204, Stuart Cramer 190, Crest 188.5, North Gaston 169.5, Ashbrook 169, Hunter Huss 141.5, Burns 117.5.

Coastal 3A: West Carteret was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, men’s golf and women’s track. Jacksonville finished second with men’s track championship and a tied first-place finish in baseball. Swansboro came in third place with third-place finishes in baseball and men’s track. Conference Standings: West Carteret 109.5, Jacksonville 95.5, Swansboro 73.5, White Oak 69.5, Havelock 45.5, Northside-Jacksonville 38.5.

Greater Neuse 3A: Clayton claimed the title after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf and women’s soccer. Cleveland came in second place with championships in women’s track and softball. West Johnston was third, finishing the sports year with a baseball championship. Conference Standings: Clayton 233.5, Cleveland 225, West Johnston 172, South Johnston 153, East Wake 143, Smithfield-Selma 140.

Mid Piedmont 3A: After the spring sports season, Southeast Guilford came in first place with championships in baseball and men’s and women’s track along with a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Asheboro was second with a women’s soccer championship, a tied first-place finish in softball and a second-place finish in men’s golf. Southern Alamance came in third place with a tied first-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Southeast Guilford 105, Asheboro 99.5, Southern Alamance 91.5, Williams 84, Southwestern Randolph 68, Eastern Guilford 57, Southern Guilford 29.5.

Mid-State Athletic 3A: Northern Guilford was the conference leader after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. Eastern Alamance came in second place with championships in softball and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track and women’s soccer. Western Alamance was third, finishing the spring with second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s tennis, a third-place finish in women’s soccer and tied third-place finishes in baseball and softball. Conference Standings: Northern Guilford 340.5, Eastern Alamance 320, Western Alamance 306.5, Rockingham County 298, Morehead 278, McMichael 274, Person 263, Northeast Guilford 227.

North Piedmont 3A: Jesse Carson took the Conference Cup after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and women’s track along with a second-place finish in softball. South Iredell was second with championships in men’s tennis and women’s soccer. West Rowan came in third place with championships in men’s track and softball during the spring. Conference Standings: Jesse Carson 807.5, South Iredell 780, West Rowan 750, East Rowan 662.5, North Iredell 645, Statesville 630.

Piedmont Triad 3A: With championships in men’s tennis and men’s track along with second-place finishes in women’s soccer, women’s track and men’s golf, Mount Tabor finished the season strong and in first place. Southwest Guilford was second, completing the spring with championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis. Parkland and Western Guilford tied for third place. Parkland finished the season with a women’s track championship and a second-place finish in softball. Western Guilford finished the season with a second-place finish in baseball and third-place finishes in women’s soccer, men’s tennis and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Mount Tabor 97.5, Southwest Guilford 93.5, Parkland 60, Western Guilford 60, Dudley 40.5, North Forsyth 36.5, Ben L. Smith 27.

South Piedmont 3A: Cox Mill jumped to the front of the competition with championships in women’s soccer, women’s track and baseball. Central Cabarrus came in second place with a softball championship and a third-place finish in baseball. In third place was Northwest Cabarrus with second-place finishes in baseball and women’s track. Conference Standings: Cox Mill 902.5, Central Cabarrus 710, Northwest Cabarrus 700, Concord 675, A.L. Brown 662.5, Jay M. Robinson 624.

Southern Carolina 3A: Marvin Ridge was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball and men’s tennis along with tied first-place finishes in baseball and women’s soccer. Cuthbertson was second, finishing the spring with a women’s track championship and a second-place finish in men’s track. Weddington came in third place and had a strong spring with a men’s track championship, a tied first-place finish in baseball and third-place finishes in men’s tennis and women’s track. Conference Standings: Marvin Ridge 325, Cuthbertson 277.5, Weddington 267.5, Charlotte Catholic 252.5, Sun Valley195, Piedmont190, Parkwood 187.5, Monroe 85.

Tri-County 6 3A: Union Pines was in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s track. Harnett Central was second, wrapping up the year with a softball championship and a second-place finish in women’s track. Lee County came in third place, completing a nice year with a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer and third-place finishes in softball and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Union Pines 97.5, Harnett Central 72.5, Lee County 64.5, Triton 58, Southern Lee 57.5, Western Harnett 50.

Western Mountain Athletic 3A: T.C. Roberson came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s soccer and women’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. Asheville was second, wrapping up the year with championships in men’s tennis and men’s track along with a tied first-place finish in baseball. A.C. Reynolds came in third place after a spring that saw a second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: T.C. Roberson 278, Asheville 246, A.C. Reynolds 244, West Henderson 194, North Buncombe 184, Enka 161, Tuscola 150, Erwin 117, North Henderson 101.

Class 3A/4A Conference Results

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A: With championships in women’s soccer, baseball and softball along with a second-place finish in men’s track, D.H. Conley cruised to first place. J.H. Rose finished second, completing the year with second-place finishes in women’s track and men’s golf. South Central was in third place with spring championships in men’s and women’s track. Conference Standings: D.H. Conley 118, J.H. Rose 92.5, South Central 90.5, New Bern 83, C.B. Aycock 68.5, Eastern Wayne 53.5, Southern Wayne 43.

Mideastern 3A/4A: Hoggard was in the lead after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s lacrosse, women’s soccer and men’s track. Laney was second wrapping up the year with a women’s track championship and second-place finishes in men’s lacrosse and women’s soccer. Topsail came in third place finishing the year with a softball championship and a second-place finish in men’s golf. Conference Standings: Hoggard 145, Laney 128.5, Topsail 109.5, Ashley 106, New Hanover 103.5, South Brunswick 74, West Brunswick 70, North Brunswick 49.5.

Northwestern Athletic 3A/4A: Watauga claimed the Conference Cup, pushing through the spring with championships in women’s track and women’s soccer along with a second-place finish in men’s track. Alexander Central was second, completing the year with a men’s track championship and a second-place finish in softball. Hickory was in third place, finishing the year with a tied first-place finish in women’s soccer along with a second-place finish in men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Watauga 210, Alexander Central 196.5, Hickory 195, Freedom 190.5, South Caldwell 178.5, St. Stephens 169.5, McDowell 137.5, West Caldwell 113.5.

Patriot Athletic 3A/4A: Cape Fear came in first place thanks to championships in softball and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis and men’s track. Terry Sanford was second finishing the year with championships in women’s soccer, baseball and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in women’s track. Pine Forest came in third place with a spring highlighted by second-place finishes in women’s track, women’s soccer and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Cape Fear 150.5, Terry Sanford 145.5, Pine Forest 132, Gray’s Creek 128.5, South View 125, Overhills 99, E. E. Smith 57.5, Westover 53.5, Douglas Byrd 32.5.

Class 4A Conference Results

Cap 7 4A: Cardinal Gibbons was the Conference Cup winner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s lacrosse, baseball and men’s tennis. Leesville Road finished second, highlighting their spring with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in baseball and softball. Broughton was in third place after the season with a men’s golf championship and second-place finishes in women’s lacrosse and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Cardinal Gibbons 127, Leesville Road 115.5, Broughton 94.5, Millbrook 90.5, Sanderson 72, Enloe 68, Southeast Raleigh 71.5.

Central Piedmont 4A: West Forsyth came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball and women’s soccer along with second-place finishes in men’s track, women’s lacrosse and men’s golf. Reagan was in second place with championships in men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s track along with second-place finishes in men’s lacrosse and baseball. R.J. Reynolds came in third place with championships in men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s golf. Conference Standings: West Forsyth 92.5, Reagan 91, R.J. Reynolds 80, Davie 70, East Forsyth 66.5, Glenn 39.

I-Meck 4A: Hough claimed the Conference Cup, thanks to a strong spring sports season that saw championships in baseball, men’s golf, women’s soccer, and men’s tennis. Mooresville came in second thanks to spring championship highlights in baseball, softball and men’s track. Lake Norman came in third place, wrapping the year with second-place finishes in softball, women’s soccer and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Hough 127, Mooresville 113, Lake Norman 105, Mallard Creek 91, Hopewell 77, North Mecklenburg 67.5, Vance 52.5, West Charlotte 27.

Metro 4A: Northwest Guilford was the victor after the spring sports season thanks to championships with baseball, softball, men’s golf and men’s lacrosse. Page came in second thanks to a spring highlighted by a women’s soccer championship, tied second-place finishes in baseball and men’s tennis, and second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s lacrosse. Grimsley was in third place, capping off the year with championships in men’s tennis and women’s track along with a tied second-place finish in baseball and a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Northwest Guilford 86, Page 73.5, Grimsley 65.5, Ragsdale 53, High Point Central 37.

Northern Athletic 4A: Heritage and Wake Forest tied for first place. Heritage finished the year with championships in softball and women’s soccer along with second-place finishes in baseball and men’s lacrosse. Wake Forest capped the season with second-place finishes in men’s golf, men’s tennis, softball and women’s track. In third place was Wakefield with championships in men’s lacrosse and men’s tennis along with second-place finishes in men’s track and women’s soccer. Conference Standings: Heritage 96, Wake Forest 96, Wakefield 95, Corinth Holders 74, Rolesville 66, Knightdale 31.

Sandhills Athletic 4A: With championships in men’s and women’s track and baseball, Pinecrest captured the Conference Cup. Jack Britt finished second, highlighting the spring with a men’s tennis championship and a second-place finish in softball. Richmond County was in third place thanks to a strong spring on the diamond with a softball championship and a second-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Pinecrest 138.5, Jack Britt 118.5, Richmond County 103.5, Lumberton 73, Scotland County 73, Hoke County 64.5, Purnell Swett 48.5, Seventy-First 43.

South Meck 7 4A: Ardrey Kell is the Conference Cup winner after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s and women’s track and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in men’s golf. Providence finished second, capping the year with championships in baseball, softball, women’s soccer, and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis and women’s track. South Mecklenburg was in third place, highlighting the spring with a second-place finish in baseball. Conference Standings: Ardrey Kell 118.5, Providence 113, South Mecklenburg 87.5, Olympic 78, Berry Academy 52, West Mecklenburg 39, Harding University 28.5.

South Wake Athletic 4A: Holly Springs came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball and women’s soccer along with a tied first-place finish in softball. Apex Friendship was second, wrapping the year with championships in men’s golf and women’s track. Apex finished in third place, highlighting the year with championships in men’s tennis and men’s track along with second-place finishes in women’s track and men’s and women’s lacrosse. Conference Standings: Holly Springs 125.5, Apex Friendship 123, Apex 115, Middle Creek 105, Fuquay Varina 78, Garner 70, South Garner 16.5.

Southwestern 4A: Myers Park came in first place after the spring sports season thanks to championships in baseball, men’s tennis, men’s golf, women’s track and women’s soccer. Hickory Ridge came in second place with championships in softball and women’s track. Porter Ridge was third thanks to second-place finishes in men’s golf and men’s tennis to finish the year. Conference Standings: Myers Park 136, Hickory Ridge 117.5, Porter Ridge 101, Butler 93, Independence 86, East Mecklenburg 67.5, Rocky River 33, Garinger 22.

Triangle 6 4A: Green Hope took the Conference Cup after the spring sports season thanks to championships in men’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s soccer. Panther Creek was second with spring championships in women’s track and softball. Jordan was in third place, capping the year with championships in men’s lacrosse and baseball. Conference Standings: Green Hope 108, Panther Creek 100, Jordan 71.5, Cary 70.5, Athens Drive 66.5, Riverside-Durham 46.

