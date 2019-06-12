High Point Rockers announce change to Friday game times:All Friday Home Games Now Start at 6:30pm

ROCKERS ANNOUNCE CHANGE TO FRIDAY GAME TIMES

All Friday Home Games Now Start at 6:30PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point Rockers announced today a scheduling change for the remainder of the 2019 season. All future Friday home games, starting with June 14th, will begin at 6:30pm instead of the previously announced time of 7:00pm.

Those who have previously purchased tickets for a Friday night 7:00pm home game do not need to exchange their tickets as they will still be honored. With the change in times, every Monday through Saturday home game will start at 6:30pm while every Sunday game remains a 2:00pm first pitch. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to each Sunday-Wednesday game and one hour before every Thursday-Saturday game at BB&T Point.

High Point begins a seven-game homestand this weekend when they welcome the Long Island Ducks to BB&T Point for a four-game set. It all starts on Friday, June 14th with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Cricket Wireless, featuring a special camo t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Saturday, June 15th, Mustache Appreciation Day, is a doubleheader beginning at 4:30pm with gates opening at 3:30pm. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive their own mustache to wear as the team pays homage to a distinct feature of facial hair. The Rockers series with Long Island concludes on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16th, at 2:00pm for another Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical. The first 1,000 fans will receive a custom Rockers baseball, courtesy of Eanes Heating & Air while all fans are invited on to the field post-game for a special catch with Dad.

Fans can make the weekend even more special by purchasing the Rockers Father’s Day Four Pack, featuring four (4) outfield box seats, four (4) hot dog and soda vouchers, and one (1) custom Rockers baseball for just $44, a savings of more than 40%. To learn more, or to purchase, call (336) 888-1000, visit the box office located on Gatewood Avenue, or slide to HighPointRockers.com.