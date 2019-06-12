High School Football is just about set to begin, with Workouts and 7 on 7’s getting ready to kickoff, this week and next

High School Football 7 on 7 Today/Wednesday at Ragsdale High School….

from Coach Johnny Boykin, head coach at Ragsdale High School on Twitter:

7 on 7 today at Ragsdale HS 6pm. Schools participating include Ragsdale, SE Guilford, Reidsville and Northern Durham…..

Dudley Football will be at @TarHeelFootball 7 on 7 Tournament tomorrow/Thursday.

Dudley High School Football 7 on 7 coming up on Saturday June 22 at James B. Dudley High School….

Begins at 9:30am

Admission Entry Tickets are $5.00

Teams that will play at the Dudley Football 7 on 7…Tarpley Stadium, on Lincoln Street, in Greensboro, N.C.

Dudley HS

Eastern Guilford HS

WS Carver HS

WS Atkins HS

WS Reagan HS

Southeast Guilford HS

High Point Christian Academy

WS Prep

Western Alamance HS

Durham Riverside HS

Smith High School Summer Workouts began yesterday June 11, with Strength and Conditioning….

Strength and Conditioning workouts Tuesday-Thursday 4-6:30pm….

7 on 7 at Glenn HS on Wednesday June 19…

East Carolina Football Camp on Saturday June 22…

7 on 7 at Walkertown HS on Wednesday June 26…

Grimsley Whirlies football will begin their Summer Workouts today at the school, at 6pm….

Midnight Madness:Page Pirates Summer Football Kickoff Event

**********Thursday June 13th from 8pm-11:30pm**********

All 9th thru 12th Grade Players