Maxwell Ford holds his lead after second round at the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, holds onto his lead after round two at the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T. Ford leads the field by two shots going into day three of the tournament.

This is the 18th anniversary of the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T, an event that has been hosted at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship. The tournament has had notable past champions such as Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and Webb Simpson. The field this year includes several of the top juniors in the nation including No. 1 ranked Karl Vilips.

Ford had another strong front-nine recording four birdies to fire 4-under-par 31. With two bogeys on the back nine, Ford finished at 2-under-par 68 on the day. Ford currently sits atop of the leaderboard at 8-under-par 132. The rising junior is ranked No. 66 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings with two AJGA career wins in 2018.

“I feel good going into tomorrow,” said Ford. “I’m just going to control what I can control and see what happens.”

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida, is just two shots back after firing the low round of the day with a 6-under-par 64. Roberts recorded a total of eight birdies on the day including six on the front-nine to fire 5-under-par 30. The rising senior is verbally committed to Florida State University.

Kuangyu Chen of (Australia) Shenzhen, China, is in third place after carding a second-round even-par 70. He sits five strokes back of Ford heading into the third round. Cole Sherwood of Austin, Texas, James Roller of Jenks, Oklahoma, and Maxwell Moldovan of Uniontown, Ohio, are T4 at 2-under-par 138 for the tournament.

Third-round tee times will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 11:43 a.m. off of No. 1 at Sedgefield Country Club – Ross Course.

Pos. Player Total To Par Gross R1 R2 R3 Total Gross 1 Maxwell Ford Peachtree Corners, Ga. (2021) -8 64 68 NS 132 2 Brett Roberts Coral Springs, Fla. (2020) -6 70 64 NS 134 3 Kuangyu Chen (Australia) Shenzhen, China (2021)-3 67 70 NS 137 T4 Cole Sherwood Austin, Texas (2020) -2 68 70 NS 138 T4 James Roller Jenks, Okla. (2020) -2 72 66 NS 138 T4 Maxwell Moldovan Uniontown, Ohio (2020) -2 69 69 NS 138 T7 Benjamin James Milford, Conn. (2022) -1 72 67 NS 139 T7 Brian Ma Milpitas, Calif. (2019) -1 68 71 NS 139 T7 George Duangmanee Fairfax, Va. (2020) -1 70 69 NS 139 T7 Hunter Bott Montgomery, Texas (2019) -1 70 69 NS 139