Tuesday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/111/19):SAL where Hoppers fall to Crawdads, ALPB with Rockers getting jolted by Revolution, CPL “Backyard Battle” with Hi-Toms shutting out Copperheads, CL with Dash taking Double-Dip from Salem Red Sox

South Atlantic League Baseball:

Hickory Crawdads 2, Greensboro Grasshoppers 1

WP:Tyree Thompson(3-2)/Colin Selby(2-1)/SV:Kelvin Gonzalez(1)

Hoppers(41-24)/Crawdads(39-23)

Crawdads' Line:2-6-0 Hoppers' Line: 1-5-2

TOG-2:51/Attendance 3,369 at Greensboro’s First National Bank Field

West Virginia Power 1, Delmarva Shorebirds 0

Delmarva(46-18)

Greensboro Grasshoppers trail the Delmarava Shorebirds by 5 1/2 game with 5 games to play in the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division, with just five games remaining the the SAL First Half….The Greensboro Grasshoppers have been eliminated as of tonight’s ball game…Hickory still has one game left on their magic number, with one Hickory loss, or one more Delmarva win, the Crawdads will also be eliminated from First Half contention…..

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

York Revolution 13, High Point Rockers 3

Rockers(26-19)/Revolution(15-30)

TOG-2:42/Attendance not available at York Pennsylvania’s Peoples Bank Park

Coastal Plain League:

High Point-Thomasville HiToms 4, Asheboro Copperheads 0

HiToms(1-5)/Copperheads(5-2)

TOG-2:45/Attendance 495 at Asheboro’s McCrary Park

ASHEBORO, N.C.—Josh Baker finally broke a scoreless tie with a two-RBI double in the fourth inning and the HiToms never looked back, knocking off the Copperheads 4-0 on Tuesday night at McCrary Park.

Clemson product Evan Estridge earned the win for HPT, striking out six over five innings, while allowing only two hits.

Michael Boswell marveled in relief for the HiToms, throwing three no-hit innings to keep the Asheboro bats at bay down the stretch. Brennan Kelly came on for the ninth inning, and shut the door with a scoreless frame to end any hopes of an Asheboro comeback.

The HiToms would add a run each in the seventh and eighth innings. Christian Dumont would reach on an error and come around to score on an RBI single by his college teammate Drew Smith.

In the eighth inning, Southeastern Louisiana product Nick Ray led off the inning with a single, and came home on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jacob Whitley.

Carolina League:

Game One

Winston-Salem Dash 9, Salem Red Sox 3…7 Innings

Dash(35-24)/Red Sox(20-41)

TOG-2:27

Game Two

WS Dash 7, Salem Red Sox 2…7 Innings

Dash(36-24)/Red Sox(20-42)

TOG-2:05/Attendance 5,366 at Winston-Salem’s BB&T Ballpark

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Thanks to nine hits, the Dash cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Salem Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark.

After taking game one, Winston-Salem (36-24) jumped out to an early lead against Salem (20-42) starter Hunter Smith (0-4) in Tuesday’s twin bill finale.