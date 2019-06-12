Wednesday Night Baseball Scoreboard(6/12/19):Rain stops GSO Hoppers, WS Dash, HPT HiToms/HP Rockers drop road game at York, Pennsylvania

South Atlantic League:

Greensboro Grasshoppers 3, Hickory Crawdads 0…Game was washed out and cancelled, due to heavy rain in the Top of the 5th Inning, and tonight’s game at First National Bank Field, was cancelled….3-0 Hoppers in the Top of the fifth, with two Hickory outs and two Hickory Crawdads on base….Hoppers one out away from a win, but the rain came in and tonight, the Weather Won out, at FNB Field….

After Tuesday’s action was assessed, the Delmarva Shorebirds have won the First Half, of the South Atlantic League’s Northern Division…

Atlantic League Professional Baseball:

York Revolution 7, High Point Rockers 2

Rockers(27-20)/Revolution(16-31)

TOG-2:59/Attendance 2,694 at People’s Bank Park, in York, Pennsylvania

Coastal Plain League:

Holly Spring Salamanders 2, High Point-Thomasville HiToms 0….Game was stopped in the 3rd Inning and therefore Postponed…

Asheboro Copperheads OFF

Carolina League:

Salem Red Sox(20-42) at Winston-Salem Dash(36-24) Cancelled due to Inclement Weather…