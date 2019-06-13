Camp with the State Champs:Summer Basketball Camp at Bishop McGuinness High School is coming up in July

CAMP WITH THE STATE CHAMPS!!!

Bishop McGuinness High School and Head Coach Josh Thompson’s 15th Annual Summer Basketball Camp is coming in July! There will be ONE SESSION of camp this summer from July 29- August 2. Camp runs from 900 AM- 200 PM each day. Cost is $150 and spots are limited.

Since 2004, the Villain basketball camps have provided area youths the opportunity for instruction in the fundamental skills of basketball. In addition to small group instruction, campers at Bishop basketball camps are allowed the opportunity for individual instruction and skill work, coaches challenge games, camper competitions, and daily camp games.

Camp is run by Coach Thompson, the Varsity boys head coach, along with current and former Bishop McGuinness players and coaches. Each year Bishop Basketball alumni love to come back to be coaches or guest speakers at camp. Each camper who attends does not simply come and play games- Villain basketball camps stress individual and small group fundamental skill instruction.

For a registration form, email Coach Thompson at joshthompson33@gmail.com and/or jt@bmhs.us

THE 2018-2019 NCHSAA STATE CHAMPIONS

Dates- July 29-August 2 Place- Bishop McGuinness High School Time- 9AM- 2PM

Ages- Rising 3rd-8th Graders (Boys) Cost- $150.00

A typical day at camp includes two sessions of small group instruction/stations, two sessions of games, and individual instruction/free time/challenge games.

All campers will receive a camp gift.

Each camper should bring a bag lunch, or pizza/concessions can be purchased daily.

* Registered campers will be listed at www.bishopbasketball.com *

Please fill out the form below and mail to: Bishop McGuinness High School- C/O Coach Josh Thompson, 1725 NC HWY 66 South- Kernersville, NC 27284

Camper’s Name:________________ Grade:___________ Session:__________________

Date-of-Birth:____________ School:_____________________________________________

Home Phone:__________________ Emergency Phone:______________________________

Contact e-mail address:________________________________________________________

Make all checks payable to: Bishop McGuinness High School

Waiver: I, as parent / guardian of the participant named above, understand that basketball camp involves contact, running and jumping which, unfortunately, can lead to injuries or sickness. By signing this form, I agree not to hold Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, its’ staff or administration or any camp volunteer or guest liable for any injury or sickness my child sustains during basketball camp.

Parent / Guardian Signature____________________________________ Date Signed____________________