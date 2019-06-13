Cards at the Cages 2nd Annual Sports Card and Memorabilia Show coming up this Saturday June 15, inside the Greensboro Batting Center, on West Gate City Blvd.

The Cards at the Cages, will hold their 2nd annual Sports Card and Memorabilia Show this Saturday June 15, inside the Greensboro Batting Center, on West Gate City Blvd/High Point Road….

The Sports Card and Memorabilia Show will be open to the pubic, with Free Admission and there will be Free Giveaways….

The hours for this special Sports Card and Memorabilia Show, will be from 10am-2pm, this Saturday June 15….

Call 336-851-0506 if you might be interested in setting up and selling some of your sports cards or memorabilia, and the cost to do so, is just $20.00 per table, with a limit of 2 tables per seller…

To find out more, and see more about this Cards at the Cages 2nd annual Sports Card and Memorabilia Show, go to Cards at the Cages on Facebook, or cardsatthecages on Instagram…

Cards at the Cages, located at 3917 West Gate City Blvd./High Point Road, inside the Greensboro Batting Center…..

Those contact numbers and locations again, 336-851-0506, or cardsatthecages@yahoo.com………