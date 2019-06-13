‘Curling Night in America’ returns this winter; Raleigh to host production this summer:CNIA on NBC to hit the Triangle region with Hill Carrow, delivering the “Curling Call” into Raleigh

‘Curling Night in America’ returns this winter; Raleigh to host production this summer

(STEVENS POINT, Wis.) – USA Curling is set to partner with NBC, the World Curling Federation, Triangle Sports Commission, and the United States Olympic Committee for the sixth edition of “Curling Night in America.”

The Polar Iceplex in Raleigh, N.C., will be the site for the next production of this made-for-TV international curling event, which debuted in 2014. The competition, titled the U.S. Grand Prix of Curling, will feature three American teams taking on China, Japan and Italy in team and mixed doubles competition. In addition to the aforementioned partners, the event will also receive significant local support from the Triangle Curling Club.

The competition and production is set to take place Aug. 22-24. The series of nine, two-hour programs will air beginning in January and run through March on NBC Sports Network.

“We are thrilled to be hosting Curling Night in America in Raleigh!” said Hill Carrow, Chief Executive Officer of the Triangle Sports Commission. “The Triangle Curling Club is doing a great job growing the sport in our Triangle region, but with our country’s Olympic Curling Team taking on international curling powers in a nationally-televised event, the CNIA promises to deliver another level of excitement and build local interest and participation even more. In addition, our goal is to develop a long-term relationship with USA Curling and to host more of their major competitive events in the future, so the CNIA is a very important first step.”

Tickets are on sale now for CNIA. The three sessions each day will be held at 10am, 2:30pm, and 7pm. Actual team matchups will be announced later. Tickets are $8 for morning sessions, $10 for afternoon competitions, and $12 for the evening events. There are also day passes (for each specific day) at $20 each, and All-Session passes at $50. Seating is very limited so fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. You can review ticket options and make your purchase by visiting: https://www.trianglesportscommission.com/services/curling-night-in-america/

USA will be represented by the Jamie Sinclair and 2018 Olympic gold medalist John Shusterrinks as well as the mixed doubles team of Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin that recently won bronze in the Curling World Cup final in Beijing. The international teams will be announced later this summer.

The competition will once again include a points system to determine a champion in each division as well as an overall victor. In addition, prize money will be up for grabs.

“Maintaining strong visibility for curling on national television outside of the Olympics is a critical and proven factor for the continued growth of curling in the United States,” said Rick Patzke, CEO of USA Curling. “We are grateful for all of the partners, athletes, coaches and of course NBC for continuing to believe in and support Curling Night in America.”

About USA Curling: The United States Curling Association (USCA), doing business as USA Curling, is the National Governing Body for the Olympic sport of curling. The association is headquartered in Stevens Point, Wis. USA Curling oversees all aspects of competitive curling in the United States and develops, prepares, and selects the U.S. National and Olympic Teams for international competition. USA Curling is sponsored by AtomOS, Toyota, Brooms Up Curling Supplies, Carhartt, CryoMAX 8-Hour Cold Pack, Sitrin, The RAM Restaurant & Brewery, Thorne, ISS (Ice, Sports & Solar), and Twin Cities Orthopedics, and is partnered with Brakebush, Laurie Artiss Ltd. – The Pin People, United Airlines, 12th End Sports Network, IHG, and CurlingZone.

About the Triangle Sports Commission: The Triangle Sports Commission is the sports commission for the Triangle region of North Carolina consisting of Wake, Durham, and Orange Counties. A long-time Community Olympic Partner of the U.S. Olympic Committee, the TSC focuses on the hosting of Olympic and amateur sports events and activities that help develop athletes, promote the region, and foster positive branding and economic impacts for the Raleigh-Durham market. The TSC successfully recruited USA Baseball’s headquarters to Durham and their national training complex to Cary. The TSC has served as host organization for the U.S. Olympic Trials–Table Tennis, Collegiate Rugby National Championships, ACC Baseball Championships, North Carolina Sports Summit, Triangle Tip-Off Men’s and Women’s Basketball Luncheons, NC High School Football Championships, and the world’s first- ever Rugby 7’s Olympic Qualification Tournament, among others. For more information on the TSC, visit www.trianglesportscommission.com.