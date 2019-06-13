Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson) FREE football camp this Saturday at A.J. Simeon Stadium, in High Point

The Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews HS/Clemson) FREE football camp will be held this Saturday, June 15, at A.J. Simeon Stadium, in High Point…

Gilchrist, the former defensive back for the High Point Andrews Red Raiders, the Clemson Tigers and most recently with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL, will provide this developmental football camp Free of charge to kids(boys and girls), ages 8-14….

The camp at A.J. Simeon Stadium, in High Point, will run from 9am till 12 Noon, this coming Saturday…

This will be the 8th Annual Marcus Gilchrist Football Camp and it is coming up this Saturday morning in High Point….This camp has been endorsed by Coach Johnny Boykin(Ragsdale High School), so it gets and deserves our stamp of approval, and endorsement too…..

Check it all out this Saturday from 9am-12 Noon, at the A.J. Simeon Stadium, in High Point, N.C., and this is the same stadium field, that Marcus Gilchrist played on back when he was in high school, playing for the Red Raiders, of T. Wingate Andrews High School….

**********You can register for the camp, at any High Point Recreation Center.**********