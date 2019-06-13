Michael Garvey(Northwest Guilford HS/GTCC) headed to Greensboro College Pride Baseball Team

Michael Garvey, from Northwest Guilford High School and Guilford Technical Community College, is headed to West Market Street, to play college baseball for the Greensboro College Pride…

The Greensboro College Pride play their home baseball games at Ted Leonard Center, on Ballinger Road, but the front of the Greensboro College campus, faces West Market Street, as you head into downtown Greensboro….

Many have said over the years, that the front lawn of the Greensboro College campus is one of the most attractive outdoor lawn settings of any small college in the United States, and they may right, but I have always said with the right landscaping and the proper land movement/development/tree repositioning, that Greensboro College front lawn would make a great site, for new downtown college baseball field/stadium, but so far I have been overruled in that inkling/thinking….

But, what a nice college setting there at Greensboro College, and Michael Garvey, the former Northwest Guilford Viking, under coach Sandy Gann, and Garvey the previous GTCC Titan baseball player for coach John Barrow, Garvey plans to set up camp at Greensboro College and begin playing for the Pride, and coach Frank Maldonado, this Fall….

Garvey played SS, 3B, and 2B for Northwest Guilford HS, and his senior season at NWG, was 2015…Garvey finished up at GTCC in 2017….Garvey playing mainly 3B and SS, at GTCC…

Michael Garvey on to Greensboro College and the Pride, have another local player, on their side….

Enad Haddad, new recruiting coordinator for Greensboro College, leading Michael Garvey into the “Pride Nation”…..