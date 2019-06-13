Suspects in David Ortiz shooting case, appear to be “Shady Characters”!!!!!!

The suspects in the David Ortiz/”Big Papi” shooting incident, that took place this past weekend down in the Dominican Republic, all appear to be “Shady Characters”…

The word is the shooter/hit-man was offered up to $7,800 US Dollars to take David Ortiz out, and without the aid of medical doctors and attending experts down there in Santo Domingo, David Ortiz would not be with us today, he would be dead….

(I am no expert on how much hired killers are making these days, but $7,800, does not seem like much money/a large sum of money, but it comes out to 400,000 pesos in the Dominican, so that might be a gold mine/pot-of-gold, down there.)

Why was he the intended victim(and was he the intended victim), and did David Ortiz/”Big Papi” know any of these shady characters, or had Ortiz come in contact with someone along the way, that hired this rag-tag assault team, to take out Ortiz???

Santo Domingo, and the Dominican Republic in particular, can be a very dangerous area, and this is an area with a very high crime rate…

The crew that tried to take out “Big Papi”, and I guess you could say they popped “Big Papi”, well this was certainly a group of very “Shady Characters”….

Just check out a few of their names/names that they were going by….

Among the suspects that carried this act of violence:

The alleged shooter, who shot David Ortiz/”Big Papi, while the suspect/alleged shooter was riding on the back of a motorcycle,

Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy…..

Other suspects include…Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase, aka The Surgeon

A woman known as, The Venezuelan, or Red….

Some of the suspects remind of us names from the “Great Escape”

You also had,

Oliver Moises Mirabal Acosta….

Oliver Acosta…

and there was the motorcycle driver that was carrying the shooter, Rolfy Ferreyra, aka Sandy, and the motorcycle driver was, Feliz Garcia….

Onlookers, surrounding the scene that night, grabbed Garcia and and beat him bloody and if they could, they would have beat him to death…

It still remains unclear if David Ortiz/”Big Papi” had any connection to these “Shady Characters”, and also the entire series of events has everyone wondering, why anyone would want to kill/take out a national hero, such as David Ortiz….

Lots of questions to still be answered, but the good news today, is the word that David Ortiz is currently resting comfortably, in a Boston hospital…..

++++++++++(Just a note here, to verify something we were talking about earlier, and this note coming in from www.espn.com.)

The Dominican Republic is one of the world’s most dangerous countries. The murder rate stands at 12.5 killings per 100,000 people, placing the country in the top 10-15 percent of the most violent countries in the world, according to U.S. State Department data.++++++++++