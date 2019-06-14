Baseball Trivia Question/Questions of the Week:Win a FREE Large Two-topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs

You can win that FREE Two-topping Pizza from Home Slice Pizza and Subs and this week’s category is nicknames….

We have all kinds of baseball nicknames from over the years and as you know, nicknames are very popular in sports and have been, for many years..

In football we have had our fair share with some of the favorites from over the years, and they seemed to be really hot with the fans, those nicknames from back in the 70’s and 80’s….You had, “Sweetness”, Walter Payton; there was Ed “Too Tall” Jones and there was also a, Ed “Too Small” Jones, and think they both played for the Dallas Cowboys; there was Ken “Snake” Stabler”; Ted “The Stork” Hendricks you had “Dandy” Don Meredith and we could go on all day….

From basketball we had “The Iceman” George Gervin; “Dr. J” Julius Erving; there was Earvin “Magic” Johnson; Wilt “The Stilt” Chamberlin; we had Clyde “The Glide” Drexler, and there was also “Clyde the Glide” Austin; you had Charles “Hawkeye” Whitney and Linda “Hawkeye” Page; there was also Lloyd “World B.” Free, Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues; Allen “The Answer” Iverson, “The Wizard of Westwood” John Wooden, and we could roll on…

From boxing and wrestling you had Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns; there was “The Golden Boy” Oscar De la Hoya, “Smokin” Joe Frazier, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, “Honey” Roy Palmer, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, “The Easton Assassin” Larry Holmes, “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan and many more…

Back in my old days, I went through three different stages of nicknames, with a high school nickname of “Moose” Durham, the college nickname of “Bull” Durham, then the radio nickname of Jock Lobotamata/”Jock” for short…..I guess we all live in a world of ‘Sports Entertainment’….

Now on to our Baseball Nicknames of the Day…Get all of these correct and win the FREE Two-Topping LARGE Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…Home Slice Pizza and Subs on West Gate City Blvd., near UNCG; on Hunt Club Road, just off of Guilford College Road, near the Guilford College campus; and on Fleming Road, in the Cardinal Crossing Shopping Center, near the Food Lion, in the Cardinal Community…

Send you answers to andy@greensborosports.com…Again, all answers coming into andy@greensborosports.com….And if you think of any other sports-related nicknames today, throw them into the comment box, but again, send all answers to andy@greensborosports.com, and you win that FREE Two-Topping LARGE Pizza, from Home Slice Pizza and Subs…

Baseball nicknames and here are the ones we are looking for….You do have some duplicates at times, because we know of former Greensboro Grasshoppers skipper, Todd Pratt, known as “Tank” and there is the Page High School head baseball coach, William Hardin, also known as, “Tank”…Former Western Guilford football coach Doug Henderson, was known as, “Tick”, while back in college at UNC….

Here are the baseball nicknames we are looking for….We give you the Nickname and you give us the player’s name….

1)Hammerin’ Hank….Could be two answers to this, but the first one that comes to your mind, will probably be the keeper…

2)The Splendid Splinter

3)The Mad Hungarian

4)The Commerce Comet

5)The Bambino

6)The Iron Horse

7)Knucksie

8)The Yankee Clipper

9)The Bird

10)The Big Hurt

11)The Scooter

12)Charlie Hustle

13)The Georgia Peach

14)The Lip

15)Pudge and there could be two good possible choices for this one…Get either one, and you don’t need both…

16)Catfish

17)Mr. October

18)Killer

19)The Say Hey Kid

20)Stan the Man

21)Ryno

22)Tom Terrific

23)The Flying Dutchman

24)Hack

25)Yaz

There you have the list of some of the best baseball nicknames ever…..Load ’em and send the winning answers on over to andy@greensborosports.com….