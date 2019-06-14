Coach White is hiring teenagers to work basketball games:Help is needed right NOW!!!
Coach Adrian White says:
I’m looking for 15 teenagers for my National basketball tournament.
***************Shot clock operators
Scorebook keepers
Team check in staff***************
July 13-14th Greensboro Sportsplex
From 7 to 5 both days pay is $8 hour
contact Coach White 336-580-7870
coachwhite5@gmail.com
