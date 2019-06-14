Coach White is hiring teenagers to work basketball games:Help is needed right NOW!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on June 14, 2019 at 10:52 am under Amateur, High School | Be the First to Comment

Coach Adrian White says:
I’m looking for 15 teenagers for my National basketball tournament.

***************Shot clock operators
Scorebook keepers
Team check in staff***************

July 13-14th Greensboro Sportsplex
From 7 to 5 both days pay is $8 hour
contact Coach White 336-580-7870
coachwhite5@gmail.com

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top