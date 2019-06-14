D1 Baseball Names Elon’s George Kirby All-American

D1 Baseball Names Kirby All-American

ELON, N.C. – The honors continue to roll in for George Kirby as the Elon University baseball alum was named a Third Team All-American by D1 Baseball on Thursday, June 13.

This is now the fourth All-American distinction for the Seattle Mariners pick. He was selected to the Perfect Game/Rawlings College Second Team as well as the NCBWA and Baseball America Third Teams. He was also named to the NCCSIA All-State First Team as well as the ABCA Atlantic All-Region First Team.

Started in 2013, D1 Baseball provides updated scores, schedules and standings for every Division I team and conference. Following a relaunch of the website in 2015, D1 Baseball began providing news, analysis and commentary from such writers as Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt, Mark Etheridge and Eric Sorenson, among others. ESPN’s lead college baseball analyst, former Stanford All-American Kyle Peterson, leads the team.